Clarks Originals Introduces Its “Dark Tan” GORE-TEX Wallabee Boot

A new gen of sustainable hiking boots, made for desert performance, has launched from father-and-son brand Erem. Co-founder Noah Swartz is a fourth-generation shoemaker “who wanted to create a better boot made with exacting environmental standards for desert landscapes and climates.” His father and co-founder, Jeff Swartz, was the president and CEO of Timberland, a footwear company that Jeff’s grandfather Nathan, and Noah’s great grandfather, had started decades before. Jeff grew up in the family business, working summers in the factory for his uncle and his dad, Sidney, Noah’s grandfather, who is also an investor in Erem. Jeff Schwartz led Timberland for more than a decade as CEO before selling the business in 2011 to VF Corp.
