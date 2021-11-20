Clarks Originals Introduces Its “Dark Tan” GORE-TEX Wallabee Boot

As the adidas Forum Low winds down one of its most successful years in recent memory, it’s prepared itself for the impending winter weather with the help of GORE-TEX. Unlike most iterations of the basketball-classic that’ve released throughout 2021, the newly-surfaced pair gives the adidas Originals design some modifications. For starters, the standard synthetic leather that takes over most of the upper is partly-replaced with textile and fabric. Lockdown straps at the top of the tongue also opt for a new canvas construction that delivers a technical aesthetic in-line with adidas Y-3. Molded plastic at the toe and along the sneaker’s base indulge in a “Sky Tint” tone; sole units underfoot also follow suit. GORE-TEX branding doesn’t appear on the product shots released by adidas, but the shoes are protected with the innovative company’s tried-and-proven solutions.

