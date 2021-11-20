ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarks Originals Introduces Its “Dark Tan” GORE-TEX Wallabee Boot

Cover picture for the articleAfter teaming up with Tokyo-based retailer MAGIC STICK for two runs of its epochal Wallabee Boot, Clarks Originals returns to the winter-ready silhouette for its latest mainline release and douses it...

Footwear News

Adidas Restocks Its ‘The Simpsons’ Sneaker Inspired By Krusty Burger

Update: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET Adidas has restocked its popular “The Simpsons” collab inspired by the show’s Krusty Burger fast-food restaurant. The reimagined Adidas ZX 10000 sneaker is available now online via Adidas.com for $130. Sizing for the collaboration starts with a men’s 4/women’s 5 and ends with a men’s 11/women’s 12. “The Simpsons” x Adidas ZX 10000 Krusty Burger is part of Adidas’ A-ZX series, which the brand described as a collaborative 26-trainer tribute to its first running shoes. Adidas updated this shoe to carry out the Krusty Burger theme with bold lines and embroidery, elevated materials such as...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

adidas And GORE-TEX Give The Forum Low A Weatherized Makeover

As the adidas Forum Low winds down one of its most successful years in recent memory, it’s prepared itself for the impending winter weather with the help of GORE-TEX. Unlike most iterations of the basketball-classic that’ve released throughout 2021, the newly-surfaced pair gives the adidas Originals design some modifications. For starters, the standard synthetic leather that takes over most of the upper is partly-replaced with textile and fabric. Lockdown straps at the top of the tongue also opt for a new canvas construction that delivers a technical aesthetic in-line with adidas Y-3. Molded plastic at the toe and along the sneaker’s base indulge in a “Sky Tint” tone; sole units underfoot also follow suit. GORE-TEX branding doesn’t appear on the product shots released by adidas, but the shoes are protected with the innovative company’s tried-and-proven solutions.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The 37 Best Black Friday Shoe Deals and Sneaker Sales You Can Shop Now

For over the past decade, Black Friday has remained the biggest shopping day of the year. Held annually the Friday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday represents the official countdown to Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, when gift giving is in full effect. Retailers entice their customers with big savings to kick off the holiday season. This year, the holy grail of shopping days is Friday, Nov. 26, and there will be tons of Black Friday shoe and sneaker deals to take advantage of in 2021. Is it worth shopping Black Friday shoe and sneaker sales? In a word, yes. With Black Friday so widespread among retailers,...
RETAIL
Hypebae

Adidas Releases Forum Low GORE-TEX in the Perfect Pink

Adidas is expanding its GORE-TEX collection to include an adorable all-pink Forum Low designed to withstand cold and rain. The monochromatic sneaker’s upper features a leather and suede construction with a rubber shell toe and outsole. A prominent nylon strap and GORE-TEX label cover the forefoot while subtle adidas branding appears throughout.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Surprisely Releases the Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’ Early on SNKRS

Jordan Brand gave sneaker fans a head start on their holiday shopping when a surprise drop of the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” hit the SNKRS app yesterday. For those who missed out on copping a pair, not all hope is lost. The sportswear brand confirmed via the app at the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is launching again in full-family sizing next month, but for fans who are interested in adding a pair to their rotation now, sizes for the acclaimed style are currently available in the secondary marketplace. On StockX, for instance, the Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is reselling at...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Kith x MLB x Clarks Originals Collection: Release Information

Editor's Notes: Sports casual? Smart casual? Business casual? Somehow when you throw the word casual in the mix, dress codes seem a little bewildering. You're left in the middle, wondering if your choice of button-up is too casual or too business. The popularity of sportswear and athleisure takes the leg...
MLB
hiconsumption.com

Jordan’s First GORE-TEX Shoe Is an All-Weather Take on the Air Jordan 1

Over the past 35 years, there have been nearly too many takes on the Air Jordan 1 to keep tabs on. Through varying colorways and countless collaborations, the shoe has taken on a bevy of different looks. For the first time in its history, though, the most beloved pair of sneakers across most fronts has garnered a makeover that is truly something unexpected. Introducing the Air Jordan 1 Element GORE-TEX, the first iteration of the legendary kicks to feature the popular breathable waterproof tech.
APPAREL
gearjunkie.com

What Is ‘Biocircular’? Erem Footwear Invents Word for Its Sustainable Boots

Timberland offshoot Erem debuts with Xerocole boots to address a perplexing design problem: How do you build biodegradable boots that won’t biodegrade while you’re wearing them? In the process, the brand came up with its own word. Today, Erem launched its first products: two boots designed for desert travel. In...
APPAREL
sgbonline.com

Erem Introduces Biocircular Desert Hiking Boots

A new gen of sustainable hiking boots, made for desert performance, has launched from father-and-son brand Erem. Co-founder Noah Swartz is a fourth-generation shoemaker “who wanted to create a better boot made with exacting environmental standards for desert landscapes and climates.” His father and co-founder, Jeff Swartz, was the president and CEO of Timberland, a footwear company that Jeff’s grandfather Nathan, and Noah’s great grandfather, had started decades before. Jeff grew up in the family business, working summers in the factory for his uncle and his dad, Sidney, Noah’s grandfather, who is also an investor in Erem. Jeff Schwartz led Timberland for more than a decade as CEO before selling the business in 2011 to VF Corp.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

RED WING's 6" Classic Moc Now Comes With GORE-TEX

Model: 6" Classic Moc "GORE-TEX" and "Black Cherry" Price: £269 (approx. $362) Buy: Online at RED WING and select retailers including END. Editor's Notes: When it comes to classic boots, few are as highly regarded as RED WING. Truly a staple of Americana style, RED WINGS boots, namely the 6-inch...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Goldwin Launches Its New GORE-TEX Generation Line

Fresh off the back of its merino capsule alongside New Zealand label icebreaker, Japanese outerwear brand Goldwin unveils its last gorpcore capsule, comprising a selection of GORE-TEX pieces designed for protection amidst the harshest of conditions. Utilising the most advanced membranes, Goldwin launches three new GORE-TEX styles including the rugged...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

mastermind JAPAN and Converse Release Jack Purcell GORE-TEX Sneakers

Following a pair of collaborative KAW slides with Suicoke earlier this year, mastermind JAPAN now joins forces with Converse for low and mid-top Japan-exclusive Jack Purcell sneakers. Uppers are dressed in black GORE-TEX canvas materials with cross-stitched paneling throughout and a mastermind skull logo embroidered on the tongue tab. Laces...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

JUUN.J and GORE-TEX Tease Upcoming Utility Focused Collaboration

JUUN.J has officially teased its new collaborative capsule collection with GORE-TEX. The two have joined forces on a technically focused series that applies GORE-TEX’s staple windproof, waterproof and breathable features to JUUN.J’s signature dynamic design. Combining elements of modern streetwear layering that see functional fashion meet deconstructed tailoring norms, JUUN.J...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Guitar World Magazine

Gibson introduces ultra-sleek limited-edition Dark SG and Les Paul models

In an effort to stand out among all the Black Friday guitar deals currently floating around, Gibson has introduced two immensely attractive iterations of its SG Standard and Les Paul Studio models, dubbed the Dark Limited-Edition electric guitars. The duo dispense of the orthodox aesthetic appointments usually found on their...
CARS
hypebeast.com

Wood Wood Explores the Unknown for Pre-SS22 Collection

Copenhagen’s Wood Wood has returned with its Pre-Spring/Summer 2022 collection, incorporating references to sci-fi, space exploration and the unknown. Despite these influences, the collection focuses on classic silhouettes, while classic patterns have been reworked throughout. Stand-out pieces in the collection include overdyed tees and sweatshirts, Harris Tweed outerwear in two...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Pharrell's adidas Originals HU NMD N.E.R.D. Is Being Restocked

Back in August, Pharrell Williams and Originals released a N.E.R.D.-homage paying pair of their collaborative HU NMD, and now the “Chalk White/Glow Orange/Clear Mint” stunner is back for a second time around. Naturally, the sneaker is comprised of a Primeknit upper and adidas’ proprietary BOOST cushioning sole unit, while a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

First Look at the JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 in Green

JJJJound is known for launching many different types of products from cozy apparel to wine openers to $2,500 USD MTN Bikes, but one can definitely make the argument that its footwear collaborations are what capture the most attention. The Montereal-based imprint has aligned with a handful of brands, but its team-ups with New Balance have a tendency to create a ton of noise. So far, both parties have worked on four iterations, but it looks as though a fifth is on the way as we now have an early look at the JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 in green.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Salomon Readies New Snow Moc 2 Advanced Colorways

Salomon has released new colorways of its slip-on Snow Moc 2 Advanced silhouette, expanding its selection of technical footwear. The sneaker sports a nubuck leather upper, complemented by details including an elastic gusset on the front, a padded collar and a heel pull tab. Both colorways feature contrasting colors on...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

No Maintenance's In-House Pieces Present an Understated Approach to Style

After a lengthy development process, No Maintenance is releasing two new pieces for FW21 that recontextualize their vintage references through a contemporary lens. Shot in collaboration with photographer Allison Nguyen, the “Elle” Intarsia Knit Sweater and “Forra” Sunglasses are styled in effortless unisex looks. Releasing on November 24 at 11 AM PST on their website, pairing the Black “Forra” sunglasses with the “Elle” Sweater is a divergence from overstated editorials that allows the thoughtful construction of these pieces to speak for themselves.
APPAREL

