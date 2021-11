It was 1961 in New York City, and a 20-year-old named Bob Dylan was recording his first album. “What I remember is this scruffy little kid sounding like he was 80 years old. And I was astonished,” Billy James, a young publicist for Columbia Records at the time, told The Post. He was working at the label’s Midtown Manhattan office when he got called to the upstairs studio to see the new guy. “I’d never seen or heard a performer like that before.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO