ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

If you’re 18 or older and six months past your second COVID-19 vaccine dose, you’re now eligible for a booster. Here’s what you need to know.

By Alex Putterman, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

Federal regulators on Friday recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all American adults at least six months removed from their second doses.

The new guidance from the Food and Drug Administration as well as a panel advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes two days after state officials in Connecticut urged all adults in the state to seek boosters.

Previously, boosters had been available for most but not all adults, under a set of guidelines that some public health officials considered needlessly complex and confusing.

“Streamlining the eligibility criteria and making booster doses available to all individuals 18 years of age and older will also help to eliminate confusion about who may receive a booster dose and ensure booster doses are available to all who may need one,” FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter marks said in a statement.

Here is what you need to know:

Who can get a booster?

With the new federal guidance, all adults 18 and older who received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose in mid-May or earlier are eligible for a booster. Additionally, anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster two months after their shot.

Even before the FDA and CDC officially widened the criteria for booster shots, Gov. Ned Lamont suggested all Connecticut adults get one.

“From my point of view, if you were vaccinated more than six months ago, you’re not fully vaccinated,” Lamont said Thursday. “If you were vaccinated more than six months ago, now is the time to go get that booster.”

Where can you get a booster?

Boosters are available in all the same places one might find a first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

In Connecticut, that includes physicians’ offices, public clinics and pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens. People seeking to sign up for a booster shot can do so at ct.gov/covidvaccine or by reaching out to providers directly.

As of Friday, 466,851 Connecticut residents — or about 19.8% of fully vaccinated adults — had received booster shots, according to CDC data. The rate was particularly high among Connecticut residents 65 and older, 46.8% of whom had gotten a booster.

Why are boosters important?

Research has shown immunity from COVID-19 vaccines wanes over time, particularly in older people and those with other health issues. Booster shots restore that immunity.

“If you took the vaccine as an appreciation of the efficacy that clinical trials showed and it has protected you since then, the boosters are the closest thing to get back to that [protection],” said Keith Grant, Hartford HealthCare’s senior system director for infection prevention. “At this point the boosters will get you back to or even more than the original efficacy identified in the trials.”

Juthani noted Thursday that a recent outbreak at a North Canaan nursing home, where 67 patients tested positive for COVID-19 and eight died, demonstrated the reason boosters are necessary.

“It was a highly vaccinated home, but boosters really weren’t available yet,” Juthani said. “It’s evidence of the fact that immunity does wane over time.”

As Connecticut records a spike in COVID-19 cases heading into the cold-weather months, experts say immunity against COVID-19 is as important as ever.

“The only reason why we almost have a relative sense of normalcy at this point is because of vaccination and boosters,” Dr. Ulysses Wu, an infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare, said Friday.

What brand should you get?

The FDA and CDC have said vaccine recipients are allowed to mix and match shots, meaning someone who got, say, a Johnson & Johnson vaccine originally may get a Moderna booster.

Juthani said Thursday that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna recipients may want to stick with the same brands for their booster shots but that Johnson & Johnson recipients should pursue one of the others.

“With Johnson & Johnson, what’s pretty clear is that after two months your immunity starts to wane,” she said. “You can get a Johnson & Johnson booster, but certainly your response in terms of immunity is much higher if you get an mRNA booster, whether it be Moderna or Pfizer.”

Many vaccine providers, including Walgreens and CVS, list which vaccine is provided at a given location so people seeking booster shots can choose which brand they receive.

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
mycbs4.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
INDUSTRY
Best Life

This Is How Long Your Booster Will Last, New Study Says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have now authorized booster shots for all adults. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said this new decision was the result of "compelling evidence" indicating that booster shots have safely increased people's protection against both symptomatic infection and severe COVID. Many health officials had been pushing for the agencies to make this decision over the past few weeks, as research has shown that protection from the vaccines has been waning over time in all age groups. But if the immune response from the first two shots fell after just a few months, how long will the added protection from a COVID booster last?
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

The CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendation has a major flaw, expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults in the country — but experts are worried about the recommendation’s language. Per Axios, the CDC said that American adults “may” get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But those with high-risk medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Florida Phoenix

COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC; shots okayed as soon as Wednesday

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to all kids ages 5 to 11, a final decision that means those children can begin receiving shots as soon as Wednesday. Vials of the pediatric version of the vaccine have already been shipped to states, so they are […] The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC; shots okayed as soon as Wednesday appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
CBS DFW

Answers To Frequently Asked Questions About COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is now available to all adults in the U.S. The FDA and CDC signed off on the expanded eligibility late last Friday, Nov. 19 in the hopes of getting ahead of a potential winter surge this holiday season. “We need all the all the protection we can get right now,” said Dr. Mo Rezaie, a physician at Fort Worth Primary Care. Under new federal rules, anyone 18 or older can now get either a Pfizer or Moderna booster six months after their last dose. The wait is just two months for those who got the...
FORT WORTH, TX
opb.org

I’m fully vaccinated and I also had COVID. Do I need a booster?

Federal health officials are urging Americans to shore up their immunity ahead of the winter holidays by getting a COVID-19 booster shot. But not everyone is working with the same defenses when it comes to keeping the virus at bay. More than 47 million people in the U.S have already...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#American#Johnson Johnson#Ct Gov Covidvaccine
TheConversationCanada

Why it's normal for COVID-19 vaccine immunity to wane, and how booster shots can help

Vaccines are the holy grails of disease prevention. These medical marvels confer significant protection against diseases — whether a childhood infection, annual influenza or a novel coronavirus — that can easily cause undue suffering. The polio vaccine prevents polio, a highly contagious viral childhood illness that causes nerve damage and can lead to paralysis and a permanent inability to breathe. The chickenpox vaccine prevents the itchy rash in children and its potential reappearance in adults as shingles, given that the chickenpox virus stays with people after the infection and can reactivate later in life. The COVID-19 vaccine prevents serious illness,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Washington Informer

Benefits Outweigh Risks of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine, Contrary to Posts Misusing VAERS Data

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System can detect possible safety issues in vaccines. Anyone can submit an unverified report, regardless of whether a vaccine is known to have caused the problem. Yet viral messages continue to misuse the VAERS data, and flawed calculations, to claim the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children is unsafe and will cause many more deaths than it will prevent. The post Benefits Outweigh Risks of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine, Contrary to Posts Misusing VAERS Data appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Study finds gradual increase in COVID infection risk after second vaccine dose

A study published by The BMJ today finds a gradual increase in the risk of COVID-19 infection from 90 days after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The study was carried out by the Research Institute of Leumit Health Services in Israel. Israel was one of the first countries to roll out a large scale COVID-19 vaccination campaign in December 2020, but which has seen a resurgence of infections since June 2021.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy