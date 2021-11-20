If you’re 18 or older and six months past your second COVID-19 vaccine dose, you’re now eligible for a booster. Here’s what you need to know.

Federal regulators on Friday recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all American adults at least six months removed from their second doses.

The new guidance from the Food and Drug Administration as well as a panel advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes two days after state officials in Connecticut urged all adults in the state to seek boosters.

Previously, boosters had been available for most but not all adults, under a set of guidelines that some public health officials considered needlessly complex and confusing.

“Streamlining the eligibility criteria and making booster doses available to all individuals 18 years of age and older will also help to eliminate confusion about who may receive a booster dose and ensure booster doses are available to all who may need one,” FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter marks said in a statement.

Here is what you need to know:

Who can get a booster?

With the new federal guidance, all adults 18 and older who received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose in mid-May or earlier are eligible for a booster. Additionally, anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster two months after their shot.

Even before the FDA and CDC officially widened the criteria for booster shots, Gov. Ned Lamont suggested all Connecticut adults get one.

“From my point of view, if you were vaccinated more than six months ago, you’re not fully vaccinated,” Lamont said Thursday. “If you were vaccinated more than six months ago, now is the time to go get that booster.”

Where can you get a booster?

Boosters are available in all the same places one might find a first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

In Connecticut, that includes physicians’ offices, public clinics and pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens. People seeking to sign up for a booster shot can do so at ct.gov/covidvaccine or by reaching out to providers directly.

As of Friday, 466,851 Connecticut residents — or about 19.8% of fully vaccinated adults — had received booster shots, according to CDC data. The rate was particularly high among Connecticut residents 65 and older, 46.8% of whom had gotten a booster.

Why are boosters important?

Research has shown immunity from COVID-19 vaccines wanes over time, particularly in older people and those with other health issues. Booster shots restore that immunity.

“If you took the vaccine as an appreciation of the efficacy that clinical trials showed and it has protected you since then, the boosters are the closest thing to get back to that [protection],” said Keith Grant, Hartford HealthCare’s senior system director for infection prevention. “At this point the boosters will get you back to or even more than the original efficacy identified in the trials.”

Juthani noted Thursday that a recent outbreak at a North Canaan nursing home, where 67 patients tested positive for COVID-19 and eight died, demonstrated the reason boosters are necessary.

“It was a highly vaccinated home, but boosters really weren’t available yet,” Juthani said. “It’s evidence of the fact that immunity does wane over time.”

As Connecticut records a spike in COVID-19 cases heading into the cold-weather months, experts say immunity against COVID-19 is as important as ever.

“The only reason why we almost have a relative sense of normalcy at this point is because of vaccination and boosters,” Dr. Ulysses Wu, an infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare, said Friday.

What brand should you get?

The FDA and CDC have said vaccine recipients are allowed to mix and match shots, meaning someone who got, say, a Johnson & Johnson vaccine originally may get a Moderna booster.

Juthani said Thursday that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna recipients may want to stick with the same brands for their booster shots but that Johnson & Johnson recipients should pursue one of the others.

“With Johnson & Johnson, what’s pretty clear is that after two months your immunity starts to wane,” she said. “You can get a Johnson & Johnson booster, but certainly your response in terms of immunity is much higher if you get an mRNA booster, whether it be Moderna or Pfizer.”

Many vaccine providers, including Walgreens and CVS, list which vaccine is provided at a given location so people seeking booster shots can choose which brand they receive.

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .