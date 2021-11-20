ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Commission needs 5 members [letter]

Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI played basketball in my younger years and, unless it was a pickup game somewhere, we played with five-person teams. Can you imagine what it would be like to field just three players against a team of five?....

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

Lancaster Online

On infrastructure and Rep. Smucker [letter]

After many years, Congress has now passed an infrastructure bill. I have three words for that: Thank you, Brandon. We could not have done it without you. This type of legislation has been considered by many presidential administrations over too many years, and with no results. Now this infrastructure money...
Lancaster Online

New GOP effort to empower Legislature [letter]

In its latest effort to seemingly become an autocratic body, the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania General Assembly, led by House Speaker Bryan Cutler, seeks the enactment of a state constitutional amendment that would essentially enable the Legislature to nullify regulations and executive orders imposed by the governor. It’s a clear effort to...
Lancaster Online

Homeowners do have a choice [letter]

The writer of the letter about renewable energy (“Pennsylvania needs solar access law,” Nov. 7) is to be commended even if the argument for a solar access law is, in my view, misguided by a passion for the same. Homeowners in an association do not have their “rights come second...
wamwamfm.com

Proposed Bill Could Limit COVID Vaccination Requirements

Governor Holcomb is signaling concerns about legislators’ proposed limits on private vaccine mandates. Holcomb says he’ll end Indiana’s 20-month health emergency next week if three provisions of his executive orders are added to state law. He says he’s pleased a proposed bill addresses all three, but the bill packages those provisions with new limits on vaccine requirements.
weisradio.com

Mike Rogers to Vote “NO” on Democrats Socialist Tax and Spend Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL) released a statement regarding his intention to vote no on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation. “While Americans are struggling this holiday season with rapid inflation, Nancy Pelosi and Democrats are trying to ram through President Biden’s $1.5 trillion tax and spend bill – burdening taxpayers. President Biden’s socialist scheme will tax middle class Americans and subsidize Green New Deal initiatives while hurting American energy development. This deal also includes amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants while the crisis at our southern border rages on. Their desperation to pass this legislation proves what we’ve known all along – Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden are out of touch with Americans. I will be standing up for my constituents and voting no to President Biden’s egregious Build Back Broke scheme.”
Bowling Green Daily News

McConnell touts potential benefits of infrastructure bill

RUSSELLVILLE – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will never be mistaken for a big spender, but Tuesday he sang the praises of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that has passed both houses of Congress and is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature to become law. During...
New Jersey Monitor

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Lancaster Online

Wesbury’s op-ed wasn’t helpful [letter]

I was disappointed by the tone of Stuart Wesbury’s argument in his op-ed in the Nov. 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“The ‘Build Back Better’ plan will make things worse”). By accusing the opposition of “lies” — intentional deceptions — Wesbury makes it hard for us to find a common...
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Legislature adopts bill with expanded vaccine exemptions, unemployment benefits

TOPEKA — The Kansas Legislature completed a 14-hour special session Monday night by sending Gov. Laura Kelly a bill packed with generous medical, religious and philosophical exemptions to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates and the potential of state unemployment benefits to people fired for refusing to be inoculated. As legislators were voting on the measure, the […] The post Kansas Legislature adopts bill with expanded vaccine exemptions, unemployment benefits appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
