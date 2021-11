HARTFORD — The Tony Award-winning musical “The Band’s Visit,” has finally made its way to The Bushnell. The national tour of the 2018 Broadway hit was paused during the pandemic, and is now back on the road. The musical, with book by Itamar Moses and score by David Yazbek, both Tony winners for their work, takes place one night in a small, off-the-beaten-track Israeli village in the Negev desert, when a lost group of Egyptian musicians find themselves in the middle of nowhere. But their unexpected visit is full of tantalizing surprises, and a joyous evening of musical theater.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO