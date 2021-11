With Thanksgiving only a week away, the anticipatory countdown has officially begun. Families and friends across the country are beginning to look forward to the traditions that they celebrate year after year including participating in turkey trots, watching the Macy's Day Parade, and enjoying a delightful post-Turkey nap (via USA Today). If there was ever a holiday designed for couch potatoes, Thanksgiving would be the one. In fact, you can spend most of your day curled up in front of the fire if you want to. What could be better than that?

