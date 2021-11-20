ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland reports fewer attempts to cross its border with Belarus

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) – The number of migrants trying to force their way into Poland from Belarus fell again on Friday after an apparent change in tack by Minsk that could help calm a crisis that has mushroomed into a major East-West confrontation. The Polish Border Guard said on Twitter...

Mateusz Morawiecki
Alexander Lukashenko
