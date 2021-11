As if the ludicrous fake hillock at the far Western end of Oxford Street that opened to universal ridicule this summer wasn’t sufficiently treacherous, another nail has just been pounded into the plywood coffin that is Britain’s mother of all high streets. House of Fraser is closing its flagship store at No. 318 in January. The one that’s a clapped out credit card’s throw from John Lewis’s flagship, and in spitting distance of the hollowed out cave that was Debenham’s crown jewel. The one that’s been there in some shape or guise since 1937, when it was called DH Evans but owned by the same group as now.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO