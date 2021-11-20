Kyle Rittenhouse Says He Wishes He Hadn't Gone to Kenosha 'a Hundred Times Over'
Mark Richards, the attorney for the acquitted teenager, told CNN his client regrets going to the city the night he fatally shot two...www.newsweek.com
Mark Richards, the attorney for the acquitted teenager, told CNN his client regrets going to the city the night he fatally shot two...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0