Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse Says He Wishes He Hadn't Gone to Kenosha 'a Hundred Times Over'

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Mark Richards, the attorney for the acquitted teenager, told CNN his client regrets going to the city the night he fatally shot two...

MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
Law & Crime

‘This Is Not a Political Trial’: Judge Asks Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecutor Why He Probed Bias of ‘Commentator’ Who Flew in to Record ‘ANTIFA’ in Kenosha

A self-styled “commentator” and “journalist” for Real America’s Voice who traveled from his home in Arizona in August 2020 to document “ANTIFA” and other “rioters” in Kenosha, Wis., testified for the defense in the Kyle Rittenhouse intentional homicide trial on Thursday. During a cross examination by lead prosecutor Thomas Binger, the judge overseeing the matter declared that the case was “not a political trial” and questioned the prosecutor about why he wished to probe the witness’s possible biases.
OK! Magazine

Kyle Rittenhouse Grins From Ear To Ear As He's Whisked Away From Kenosha Courthouse A Free Man Following Not Guilty Verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse was snapped grinning from ear to ear following the controversial verdict on Friday, November 18, that cleared him off all charges against him. In photos obtained by The Sun, the 18-year-old beamed as he sat in the back seat of a Chevrolet Equinox while being whisked away from the Wisconsin courthouse a free man.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Rittenhouse Weeps On The Stand, Candace Owens Says He's Innocent

He shot and killed two people during the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests last year when he was just 17-years-old, and finally, Kyle Rittenhouse's trial has begun. The now-18-year-old stands accused of crossing state lines with firearms and patroling Kenosha streets during civil unrest before opening fire. Rittenhouse shot and killed two unarmed protesters but insisted that he was there to protect businesses from rioters and did not do anything wrong because he was being threatened.
The Independent

Rittenhouse says he had no idea hand gesture was racist and blames former lawyer for Proud Boys photo

Recently acquitted teenage shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has disavowed the far-right Proud Boys paramilitary group, saying photos taken alongside them were set up by a lawyer he subsequently fired.In an interview to be broadcast in full on Wednesday night, Mr Rittenhouse – recently acquitted on multiple charges including intentional homicide – also claimed not to have known that a hand gesture he made is used as a shibboleth among violent white supremacist groups.The incident in question occurred in January at a bar in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, just after Mr Rittenhouse had entered his not guilty plea. In CCTV pictures entered...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene makes bizarre claim Biden and Democrats to blame for Waukesha killings over Rittenhouse comments

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that the blame for the Waukesha killings lies with the mainstream media, Democrats, and Joe Biden, bizarrely claiming they incited the murder of five people Sunday night’s parade in the town.The Georgia representative tweeted: “After the widespread hateful reaction to the Rittenhouse verdict & dog whistle calls to radical BLM ground troops by the mainstream media, Democrats, and even the President of the United States, we must ask if they incited the mass murder in Waukesha, WI.”The man taken into custody after an SUV drove into a Christmas parade on Sunday night is 39-year-old Milwaukee...
Washington Examiner

NBC labels Waukesha attack an ‘accident’

A man rammed his car this weekend into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six (so far) and injuring dozens more. Eyewitnesses claim the driver intentionally sped up and swerved his vehicle into revelers. But let’s not call it an “attack,” suggests NBC News. Rather, let’s call it an...
The Independent

Kevin Strickland relies on GoFundMe because Missouri won’t compensate him for 43 years in prison, his supporters say

A GoFundMe has been set up for Kevin Strickland because Missouri won’t compensate him for the decades he wrongly spent behind bars, his supporters claim.Mr Strickland served 43 years in prison for a triple murder he was convicted of in 1979. On Tuesday, a judge threw that conviction out, and Mr Strickland was immediately released.But according to the Midwest Innocence Project, that’s as much as the state of Missouri is willing to do for him. Unlike 36 other states and Washington, DC, Missouri provides no financial compensation to wrongfully convicted people, unless they were exonerated by DNA evidence. And...
Newsweek

Newsweek

