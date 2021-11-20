ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Insanity, sheer insanity

By Kendall P. Stanley
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 5 days ago
Sometimes you read something and you just walk away shaking your head, wondering if people have legitimately lost their mind.

This is such a story.

According to Ben Collins of NBC News, “In a TikTok video that has garnered hundreds of thousands of views, Dr. Carrie Madej outlined the ingredients for a bath she said will ‘detox the vaxx’ for people who have given into Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

“The ingredients in the bath are mostly not harmful, although the supposed benefits attached to them are entirely fictional. Baking soda and Epsom salts, she falsely claims, will provide a ‘radiation detox’ to remove radiation Madej falsely believes is activated by the vaccine. Bentonite clay will add a ‘major pull of poison,’ she says, based on a mistaken idea in anti-vaccine communities that toxins can be removed from the body with certain therapies.

“Then, she recommends adding in one cup of borax, a cleaning agent that’s been banned as a food additive by the Food and Drug Administration, to ‘take nanotechnologies out of you.’”

Lucinda Gibbs Robinson, an herbalist, offers up her book on detoxing after vaccination, claiming you can rid the body of vaccines even years after they were administered.

While there are still any number of groups out there peddling their anti-vaccine views, this is an entirely new group that says well, if you MUST get the vaccine we can help you get rid of it out of your body.

Collins notes that detoxing isn’t a new concept. Practitioners, if you can call them that, have for years offered to purge childhood vaccines from children.

With the latest detox “bath” including baking soda, Epsom salts, bentonite clay and a cup of borax, it seems the only thing missing is an eye of newt.

There is a valid medical procedure that can pull heavy metals from the body, chelation therapy -- this detox bath ain’t it!

You’ve got to wonder how people get so detached from reality that they think taking a BATH, for heaven’s sake, is going to pull a vaccine out of their body. I mean really.

One detox proponent said the baths will pull nanotechnologies out of the body, claiming they are liquid computing systems inside the vaccines.

I like great science advancements as much as the next guy, but I doubt there are Nobel prizes for medicine headed for these folks any time soon.

What hypocrites

Hurray for Michigan Congressman Fred Upton and the other 12 Republican reps who had the audacity, hutzpah, the brazen will to vote for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill!

Why do I say that? Well after Congress worked hard to come up with a bipartisan infrastructure bill, the House took up the measure last week.

Just to be clear, Democrats control the House but there are some outliers there who didn’t vote for the bill.

But 13 Republicans did to seal the victory and now they are being hounded, threatened and some are calling for them to be tossed out of the party.

You see for Republicans the idea was that no one would vote for the bill, therefore there would be no Republican support for President Biden. It was a call to action to make a, quite frankly, stupid point.

Of course, our own Jack Bergman voted no. Hey Jack, we’ve got some road and infrastructure needs around here you know!

That was the point of the bipartisan effort – every state has needs and this bill was the first in a long, long time to address the country’s crumbling infrastructure. Every member of Congress should have been on board with the bill.

So thanks Fred, we appreciate your effort on Michigan’s and every other states’ infrastructure needs.

Kendall P. Stanley is retired editor of the News-Review. He can be contacted at kendallstanley@charter.net. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer and not necessarily of the Petoskey News-Review or its employees.

