Just like the Tampa Bay Rays, my wife wants a split season marriage | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBxt9_0d2e2vsF00
The Tampa Bay Rays are floating the idea of playing half of their home games in Montreal. [ Archive ]

No honeymoon season

My wife came home last night to tell me our marriage of over 20 years is no longer sustainable. She said she had done significant research and stated the only way our marriage would survive is if she married someone else for six months of the year and stay married to me the other six. She contends we’d have more money, more friends and even went so far as to invite me to visit her and her new husband in their new home after they get settled. She also expects lots of others who live near them to come visit the new house she wants me to build for “us.” After much thought, I concluded it would be foolish to invest anymore effort in a marriage that would only be part-time. If she isn’t all in, then I’m not either. I’ll just hang onto the adage, “‘Tis better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all.” Bye, Hon. I’m going to miss you dearly, but I’m moving on. I hope you find what you’re looking for. I’m just so disappointed you couldn’t (or wouldn’t) find a way to make it work here.

Al Yarcho, Kettering, Ohio (via Kenneth City)

Just wrong

U.S. House votes to censure Rep. Gosar | Nov. 18

I don’t care about the political rhetoric surrounding the anime that Rep. Paul Gosar posted on Twitter (it depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and swinging swords at President Joe Biden). This type of behavior is unbecoming of a member of Congress and requires a censure, at least. And a “no” vote puts party before country.

James Stout, Dade City

Politics abhors a vacuum

No, the Nazis are not coming | Column, Nov. 18

Columnist Leonard Pitts must keep in mind that most of those protesting against their perceived enemy, the “Nazi” federal government, are sincere in their beliefs. Of course, they are sincerely wrong, but they did not get there in a vacuum. There are many bad actors on the hard right in both the media and the GOP leaders who know it’s all nonsense, but only care about using that manufactured anger to serve their own political aims. That’s what the actual Nazis did in the early 1930s. Until this country addresses the source of all this targeted misinformation, the malignancy of hate and suffering such misinformation promotes will only grow worse.

Brian Walkowiak, St. Petersburg

Books or food?

Hunger on campus

My first memory from college wasn’t saying goodbye to my mom or moving into my dorm room. It was standing in the bookstore, realizing that I would have to choose between purchasing a $210 textbook and buying food until I would receive my first paycheck. I’m not the only college student who has experienced this. In fact, one in 10 college students will experience hunger throughout their college career. For commuter students, one in three college students will experience hunger. Students have enough to worry about and hunger should not be one of them. That is why we are calling on the Florida Legislature to pass the Hunger-Free Campus Act. We will not stand for student hunger any longer.

Jenna Woodall, St. Petersburg

Let us carry a card

The COVID ‘green pass’ works | Letter, Oct. 26

I recently took a trip to New York City, where people must show proof of vaccination and ID to enter a business. I already had the picture of my vaccine card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well my vaccine record on a phone app. Fulfilling this requirement was beyond easy, and it made me feel better knowing that everyone else in the restaurant or other building that I went to also was vaccinated. I only wish that Gov. Ron DeSantis and his allies around Florida would let businesses who wish to require proof of vaccination to do so and let people like myself reward that business for keeping their staff and customers as healthy as possible.

Dave Cutler, Tampa

Surreal news

The Nov. 18 front page

Salvador Dali could not have done any better if he had designed the Nov. 18 front page of the Tampa Bay Times to highlight the absurdity of current affairs in the Sunshine State. In one article we are alarmed by the news that over 100,000 Americans died of overdoses. Immediately above that story is one telling us that our GOP-dominated Legislature and Republican governor have decided the appropriate response to the deaths of more than 60,000 Floridians from COVID-19 is to pass laws forbidding the most effective public health measures to combat the problem. It could only happen in Florida.

Gregg Niemi, Tampa

Comments / 3

Tampa Bay Times

‘True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar’ | Column

Abraham could have asked for anything. The Make-A-Wish folks stood ready to make a dream come true for the 13-year-old boy, who has aplastic anemia, a life-threatening blood disorder. But Adeola “Abraham” Olagbegi didn’t ask for a PS5 or a day with LeBron James. No, he just wanted to feed indigent people in his hometown of Jackson, Mississippi. Thus was born Abraham’s Table, which will serve meals once a month for the next year.
ADVOCACY
Tampa Bay Times

Florida should take over foster care duties itself | Letters

Previous to the experiment in contracting out Florida’s foster care services, the system was operated by the state of Florida itself through the Department of Children and Families or its predecessor, Health and Rehabilitative Services. It wasn’t perfect, but it is time to return to a state-run foster care system. Hire the contract social workers as state employees, and then provide oversight by the Department of Children and Families and the inspector general of that agency.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay, is there enough strawberry in your Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts?

Now here’s a question to chew on over your morning breakfast: Do Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts have enough actual strawberry in them?. No, claims a class-action lawsuit against Kellogg Sales Co. It alleges that less desirable fruits, pear and apple, make up a significant part of the filling in the popular foil-wrapped pantry mainstay along with strawberry — “the most popular berry fruit in the world.”
LAW
Tampa Bay Times

Eagle that stole the shark in Dunedin? That’s Eugene. She has a story.

Years before Eugene stole the shark, appeared on TV and got famous, she earned her first fan via a fall that nearly killed her. This was fledgling season 2017, when young bald eagles were leaving the nest for their first test flights. But Eugene didn’t fly, she dropped. Something like 100 feet from the cell tower overlooking the Shell station off a sprawly section of Bradenton’s State Road 684.
DUNEDIN, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Why I need Facebook | Column

One happy place to be on your birthday — especially in a pandemic — is on Facebook. Virtual friends and real ones get to cheer you on and remind you that you mean something to somebody. That day when your dog dies you may find yourself again on Facebook. There...
INTERNET
Tampa Bay Times

What the COVID vaccine does and doesn’t do | Letters

Coming to terms with COVID realities | Column, Nov. 22. Perhaps the clearest statement on why Americans should get a COVID vaccination came in a recent Wall Street Journal article headlined “U.S. COVID-19 deaths in 2021 Surpass 2020′s.” There, Abraar Karan, an infectious-diseases doctor at Stanford University, pointed out that “public-health officials failed to effectively communicate that the purpose of vaccines is to protect against severe cases of COVID-19, rather than to prevent the spread of infection entirely.” Underplaying the real purpose for the vaccine likely led to much doubt over the vaccine’s benefits. Dr. Karan also related that the nation’s testing has been used ineffectively. All that science defeated by poor communication.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Keep an eye on your pets today | Letters

It’s Thanksgiving and families are excited to gather once again, but with extended family visiting, opening and forgetting to close doors — it is important to remember that our beloved pets are more at risk of getting lost this time of year. In preparation, it’s vital to know what to do when you encounter a friendly lost pet. Despite what you may have been taught, the right thing to do isn’t to take the pet to an animal shelter — it’s to hold onto them and let your community know where they can be found: post photos to social media, walk the pet around to see if anyone recognizes him/her, and file a found report online with your local shelter. Holding onto a found dog or cat for 48 hours vastly increases the likelihood of a family reunion. One animal shelter found that 85 percent of lost pets who were held for 48 hours were returned home, as opposed to 26 percent of pets taken directly to the shelter. This is likely because most pets don’t stray too far from home: a 2020 study out of Dallas found that nearly half of stray dogs were a mere 400 feet from home and almost all were within a mile of their houses.
PETS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets looking for fur-ever homes

Kiki is a 9-month-old female domestic shorthair kitten. She is very sweet and loves playing with other cats. She is FIV positive, but it is not expected to alter the quality or duration of her life. Because of this, her adoption fee has been waived and Friends of Strays will provide information on how to care for her. For more information, go to 2911 47th Ave. N, St. Petersburg, or call 727-522-6566.
SPRING HILL, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

