Just like the Tampa Bay Rays, my wife wants a split season marriage | Letters

The Tampa Bay Rays are floating the idea of playing half of their home games in Montreal. [ Archive ]

No honeymoon season

My wife came home last night to tell me our marriage of over 20 years is no longer sustainable. She said she had done significant research and stated the only way our marriage would survive is if she married someone else for six months of the year and stay married to me the other six. She contends we’d have more money, more friends and even went so far as to invite me to visit her and her new husband in their new home after they get settled. She also expects lots of others who live near them to come visit the new house she wants me to build for “us.” After much thought, I concluded it would be foolish to invest anymore effort in a marriage that would only be part-time. If she isn’t all in, then I’m not either. I’ll just hang onto the adage, “‘Tis better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all.” Bye, Hon. I’m going to miss you dearly, but I’m moving on. I hope you find what you’re looking for. I’m just so disappointed you couldn’t (or wouldn’t) find a way to make it work here.

Al Yarcho, Kettering, Ohio (via Kenneth City)

Just wrong

U.S. House votes to censure Rep. Gosar | Nov. 18

I don’t care about the political rhetoric surrounding the anime that Rep. Paul Gosar posted on Twitter (it depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and swinging swords at President Joe Biden). This type of behavior is unbecoming of a member of Congress and requires a censure, at least. And a “no” vote puts party before country.

James Stout, Dade City

Politics abhors a vacuum

No, the Nazis are not coming | Column, Nov. 18

Columnist Leonard Pitts must keep in mind that most of those protesting against their perceived enemy, the “Nazi” federal government, are sincere in their beliefs. Of course, they are sincerely wrong, but they did not get there in a vacuum. There are many bad actors on the hard right in both the media and the GOP leaders who know it’s all nonsense, but only care about using that manufactured anger to serve their own political aims. That’s what the actual Nazis did in the early 1930s. Until this country addresses the source of all this targeted misinformation, the malignancy of hate and suffering such misinformation promotes will only grow worse.

Brian Walkowiak, St. Petersburg

Books or food?

Hunger on campus

My first memory from college wasn’t saying goodbye to my mom or moving into my dorm room. It was standing in the bookstore, realizing that I would have to choose between purchasing a $210 textbook and buying food until I would receive my first paycheck. I’m not the only college student who has experienced this. In fact, one in 10 college students will experience hunger throughout their college career. For commuter students, one in three college students will experience hunger. Students have enough to worry about and hunger should not be one of them. That is why we are calling on the Florida Legislature to pass the Hunger-Free Campus Act. We will not stand for student hunger any longer.

Jenna Woodall, St. Petersburg

Let us carry a card

The COVID ‘green pass’ works | Letter, Oct. 26

I recently took a trip to New York City, where people must show proof of vaccination and ID to enter a business. I already had the picture of my vaccine card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well my vaccine record on a phone app. Fulfilling this requirement was beyond easy, and it made me feel better knowing that everyone else in the restaurant or other building that I went to also was vaccinated. I only wish that Gov. Ron DeSantis and his allies around Florida would let businesses who wish to require proof of vaccination to do so and let people like myself reward that business for keeping their staff and customers as healthy as possible.

Dave Cutler, Tampa

Surreal news

The Nov. 18 front page

Salvador Dali could not have done any better if he had designed the Nov. 18 front page of the Tampa Bay Times to highlight the absurdity of current affairs in the Sunshine State. In one article we are alarmed by the news that over 100,000 Americans died of overdoses. Immediately above that story is one telling us that our GOP-dominated Legislature and Republican governor have decided the appropriate response to the deaths of more than 60,000 Floridians from COVID-19 is to pass laws forbidding the most effective public health measures to combat the problem. It could only happen in Florida.

Gregg Niemi, Tampa