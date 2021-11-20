ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

EMS touts efforts to prevent pandemic deaths: 'It was prevention that saved lives'

By Scott Broden, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 5 days ago
  • Rutherford County initial 2020 had projections of 23 to 35 daily deaths from COVID-19
  • County instead has had about 28 people on average die the past 20 months from virus
  • County by Nov. 16, 2021, had 573 deaths to COVID-19

March 2020: The initial spread of COVID-19 baffled Carl Hudgens, tasked with protecting his community and his team members.

"At the beginning of this thing, none of us knew what to do," said Hudgens, director of the Rutherford County Emergency Medical Service.

He and his team had to learn what they could do to protect patients and themselves from the pandemic.

This included advising nursing homes to keep patients with COVID-19 and the staff treating them in separate areas of buildings from others.

"It was prevention that saved lives," Hudgens said.

The EMS staff also helped the Rutherford County Health Department with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

"We're prepared to help staff nursing homes or hospitals if there's shortages because of COVID," Hudgens said. "We've got to work together."

EMS made it through the first year of the pandemic without a worker being infected by COVID-19, but some employees did have to go into quarantine, Hudgens said. Since March, about five employees have tested positive for the virus and recovered.

'We are there to save lives'

The EMS director oversees a team operating 14 ambulances and 112 employees trained as paramedics or advanced emergency medical technicians. About 60% of his ambulance employees are paramedics.

At first, these EMS professionals had anxietyabout COVID-19. Then they did research to educate themselves about keeping people safe from the virus, said Amy Badgley, one of the paramedics.

The county's ambulance crews responding from 12 stations sought to explain to patients what do do about the virus, as well as the side effects of vaccinations.

"We're the eyes and the ears of our medical director," Badgley said.

Advanced EMT Kristina Yovino said pandemic conditions have been on the back of her mind when she responds to emergencies.

"In this job, you jump in," Yovino said. "We are there to save lives."

Pandemic deaths contained after projections of 23-35 daily

In the early days of the pandemic, Hudgens said he studied the protocols of what other EMS agencies were doing to learn what works.

"The only mask I had confidence in was N95," Hudgens said.

When mask supplies were running low, Hudgens said Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron tracked down a vender with 10,000 N95s.

"That's what kept us going until the state and feds caught up," Hudgens said.

The EMS director said his employees wash their hands often.

They decontaminate the ambulances after each call by wiping them down, while spraying chemicals.

The staff also equipped the ambulances with ultraviolet lights that kills germs.

Hudgens said early pandemic projections estimated Rutherford County would tally as many as 35 COVID-19 deaths per day.

His department's efforts helped contain the county's COVID-19 deaths to 568 as of Nov. 16.

The first confirmed case of the virus in the county occurred on March 13, 2020.

The 20-month average of about 28 is much lower than the 225 to 250 other deaths per month in a county with around 346,000 residents, Hudgens said.

"We're real proud we were able to contribute that," Hudgens said.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips through email, sbroden@dnj.com, or phone, 615-278-5158. Follow him on Twitter @ScottBroden.

COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County

  • Date of Rutherford County's first confirmed COVID-19 case: March 13, 2020
  • Peak in active cases previous calendar year on Dec. 21, 2020: 3,934
  • Number of active cases during earlier part of of delta variant on July 20: 323
  • Peak in active cases this calendar year on Sept. 7, 2021: 4,428
  • Active cases Nov. 16, 2021: 604
  • Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rutherford County by Nov. 16, 2021: 62,920
  • Total deaths to COVID-19 in Rutherford County by Nov. 16, 2021: 573

Source: Tennessee Department of Health

Comments / 1

