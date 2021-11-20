ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce presents awards at annual dinner

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 5 days ago
The Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce honored businesses, organizations and community members during its annual dinner Thursday at Pickwick Place's Lofts.

"It went great; I think everybody had a good time," Jessie Furner, the chamber's executive director, said Friday. About 124 people attended the event.

The following awards were presented:

• Volunteers of the year: Bill Kahle and Becky Lutz.

• Organizations of the year: North Central State College Success Center and the Bucyrus Public Library.

• Business of the year: Baker’s Pizza.

• Posthumous citizens of the year: Dr. Donald Wenner and John Kennedy.

• Citizens of the year: Harold and Marylyn Strang.

• Young professional of the year: Nate Smith from the Golf Club of Bucyrus.

• Entrepreneur of the year: Alexa Kamenik and ARK Realty.

CBS News

Biden visits Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the Coast Guard Brant Station on Nantucket Thursday, thanking the service members for their service and sacrifice. The Bidens are spending Thanksgiving on the Massachusetts island as part of their annual family tradition. Mr. Biden and the first lady spoke with service...
POLITICS
