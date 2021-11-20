ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It Happened in Crawford County: Memories of the old Lykens School

By Mary Fox
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 5 days ago
The Lykens’ alumni celebrated their 100th and last banquet with 100 people present on Sept. 25. The Golden School Days History and stories from former students were shared with Dixie Stineman.

March 5, 1915, the people of Lykens Township voted to consolidate eight schools: Teasenburg, Rader, Frog Pond, Tattle Street, Maple Grove, Hoot Owl, one north of Lykens and one north of Brokensword — both names lost. Lykens was the first in the county to centralize their schools. Construction of the new building began in 1915 at the southwest corner of Ohio routes 19 and 103. Lykens High School began the 1915/1916 school year with about 28 students attending Frog Pond One Room School a mile east of Lykens School. The new building opened Sept. 26, 1916, with acetylene light fixtures and furnace blowers run with gasoline engines.

In 1937, a large addition to the original building became a reality. T. W. Williams was principal and Jacob Kalb, Ed. Brause, Earl Barnhart, Bill Geiger and Ervin Briegel were school board members with Charles Weisenauer their clerk. The last school board was Clyde Frankenfield, Wayne Harer, Don Brause, Wayne Miller and Herb Stuckey. From 1918 until the last graduation at Lykens in 1961 there were 582 graduates. Lykens School is now a part of the Wynford District and Lykens building was razed in 2001.

Orletha Hartschuh started school at Lykens in 1917, came back to teach in 1937 and married in the same year. Married women at the time could not teach full time, so she worked as a substitute. School girls wore their dresses for about a week with little aprons, and Hannah Quaintance was their teacher. The school bus was a wagon and, in the winter, they used sleds. She said at times the wheels fell off the wagons. The last day of school was special with a picnic, which usually included parents. Students respected their teachers, including William Ditty who taught in one-room schools before Lykens.

Freeman Kalb drove the bus about 12 years all together. You didn’t need a driver’s license; all you needed to know was how to drive a bus. He married in 1945 and started driving bus again. Freeman was involved in sports; inheriting the family’s long legs made him a natural for basketball. They didn’t have a gym floor until 1937, so home games had to be played away. His brother Clarence was a janitor at the school into his 37th year and drove bus off and on 40 years. Bob Schafer drove bus 35 years plus, and Lester Pope was a driver 13 years. Custodians were: Alvin Kneiremen, Charlie Blinn, Ralph Gearhart, Forrest Wingert, Gilbert Weaver, Alvin Hunsicker and Richard Wilson.

Pioneer teachers were Eli Winters Jr., Isabell Hall, Willard Wickham, Lucinda Warren, John McLaughlin and David Spitler. Second generation teachers were Emmanuel Cover, Adolphus Smith, Gene Valentine, Jim Ditty, Josie Solze Ohl, Jay Haller, Hattie Feighner, James Tuttle, William Lehman and William and Janella Stuckey.

A cow, a kiss and more

Dixie Lee Smith-Stineman remembers her father, Wayne D. Smith, tell the story about the cow that got inside the school. No doubt a lot of secrets going on there! Dixie’s mom Virginia Miller Smith, a 1938 grad, was the first secretary in school history.

Gloria Gebhardt-Nelson remembered playing school on the stage in the gym during lunch. Kathleen Lahr-Young said she and her husband Albert had their first kiss on the front steps. Howard Stineman remembered the rivalries against Chatfield and Holmes-Liberty in sports. They used to almost have fights after the games, but it was all in fun.

Janet McDaniel remembered buying stamps for war bonds in WWII, roller skating on their old "clamp-on" skates and the last day of school picnics. The basketball games and concession stand and the Tiffin Roller Rink were fun too. Connie Ransom Harrer cooked at Lykens for 18 years with Martha Hackney and Connie Candel.

For the Freshman Initiation in 1954 the boys dressed as girls and girls as boys, complete with Ex-Lax-laced brownies given as treats. Don’t you wonder who shot off a fire cracker in study hall one year? Another time at Halloween, someone "ran up" some women's underwear on the flag pole just outside the principal’s office window. The editor thinks she knows who that person was. Secrets.

John Schimpf (Class of '55) recalled girls were not permitted to leave school to attend track meets. Well, they did anyway, and Mr. Ditty got them back. He was the truant officer. One boy in science class bet another he could run out to the ball diamond and back barefooted. There was snow on the ground and it was cold. The class went out and watched; yes, he did it! The science teacher was not happy.

The FFA held yearly scrap drives using a tractor and wagon to call on farmers to collect scrap iron, paper and baler twine. The school shop gathered tons of baler twine for recycling. During the yearly School Fair, the community brought in and displayed corn, beans, hay, garden veggies and canned goods. Their handiwork was also judged; a fun time for all, including the good food. This is just a few of the wonderful memories from Lykens H.S.

Go online for more of Mary Fox’s stories and photos on bucyrustelegraphforum.com. If you are interested in sharing a story, write Mary Fox, 931 Marion Road, Bucyrus, OH 44820 or email littlefoxfactory@columbus.rr.com.

