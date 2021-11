WAYNE, PA — Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. “We are pleased to announce that the IND application for ATI-2138, an investigational oral small molecule ITK/TXK/JAK3 (ITJ) inhibitor, for the treatment of psoriasis has been allowed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and we are very excited about our plans to progress this third novel compound from our proprietary KINect® drug discovery platform into clinical development,” said Dr. Neal Walker, President & CEO of Aclaris. “We look forward to providing more details about this clinical program and our other pipeline assets at our upcoming virtual R&D Day in early December.”

WAYNE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO