Partnering Locally for Be the Light Night in the Park. Archdale, N.C. – Join us at Creekside Park in Archdale for a brand-new holiday event. This year Archdale Parks and Recreation are partnering with Run 5 Feed 5 and the SerCo Club of Archdale Trinity (both 501c-3 charities) to host a fun, holiday inspired night in the park. We invite attendees to be the light in a child’s eyes on Christmas, or the light for a local hungry family by joining us on Saturday 12/4/21 4:30pm – 7:30pm.

ARCHDALE, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO