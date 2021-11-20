ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

16 new COVID-19 cases reported on Kaua‘i Friday

By The Garden Island
Thegardenisland.com
 5 days ago

LIHU‘E — The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, all in residents. Of the new cases, six are children and 10 are adults. Three of the cases are related to mainland travel. The remaining 13 cases are considered community-acquired....

www.thegardenisland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out

Quality Journalism for Critical Times They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure, or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with COVID-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with COVID in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. […] The post They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Covid-19: Fatal secondary disease has been identified in children

Although the majority of people recovering from a coronavirus infection won't experience any long-term symptoms, the NHS has warned about a small pool of children and young adults developing Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome, more commonly referred to as PIMS. The first signs of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children appear two to six weeks after the corona infection and can be devastating.
KIDS
Thegardenisland.com

KDHO: 18 COVID cases Wednesday; four children

LIHU‘E — Wednesday, the Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 18 new cases of COVID-19. All of these cases are residents. Of the 18 new cases, four are children and 14 are adults. One of the cases is related to mainland travel. The remaining 17 cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Washington Informer

Benefits Outweigh Risks of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine, Contrary to Posts Misusing VAERS Data

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System can detect possible safety issues in vaccines. Anyone can submit an unverified report, regardless of whether a vaccine is known to have caused the problem. Yet viral messages continue to misuse the VAERS data, and flawed calculations, to claim the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children is unsafe and will cause many more deaths than it will prevent. The post Benefits Outweigh Risks of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine, Contrary to Posts Misusing VAERS Data appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mobile#Kapa#Hawai I#Wilcox Medical Center
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Nearly 900 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 892 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional death. Of the new cases, 541 are confirmed cases and 351 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 24, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 892 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 541 are confirmed cases and 351 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/DqgQsCQB5A — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 24, 2021 Seven new deaths were imported from the state’s system, and all of them happened in November. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and six were 65 or older. There have been 9,248 total hospitalizations and 146,794 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
deseret.com

The CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendation has a major flaw, expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults in the country — but experts are worried about the recommendation’s language. Per Axios, the CDC said that American adults “may” get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But those with high-risk medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Vaccines reduce Covid transmission by 40%: WHO

Covid vaccines reduce transmission of the dominant Delta variant by about 40 percent, the WHO said Wednesday, warning that people were falling into a false sense of security concerning jabs. The World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said many vaccinated people were wrongly thinking the jab meant they no longer needed to take any other precautions. Fully-immunised people must stick with measures to avoid catching the virus and passing it on, Tedros insisted, spelling out how the more contagious Delta meant the vaccines were not as effective against transmission. "We're concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," Tedros told reporters.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Miami

Considering A COVID Vaccine Booster? Here Are Some Answers About What To Expect With That 3rd Dose

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC says everyone over the age of 18 is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. More than 2.2 million people in Florida have gotten their additional shot. That’s less than a quarter of those fully vaccinated. Maryann Venancio is opting for another dose of COVID-19 protection. “I have chronic Lyme, and I see an infectious disease doctor, and he advised me that I would be a really good candidate for a booster,” said Venancio. Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines are doing a good job preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the delta variant. Still, waning immunity is...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sharfstein: Maryland Unlikely To See A ‘Huge’ Winter Surge In Critical Covid-19 Infections

Former Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Secretary Dr. Joshua Sharfstein said Monday that because Maryland has a “very high vaccination rate” the state is unlikely to experience a “huge” winter surge in critical COVID-19 infections. To date, 88% of Marylanders are partially vaccinated, according to the Department of Health, and about 62% are fully […] The post Sharfstein: Maryland Unlikely To See A ‘Huge’ Winter Surge In Critical Covid-19 Infections appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Micky joss

Another Case Of Monkeypox Virus Has Been Reported In America.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the second case of the monkeypox virus had been reported in the United States this year. A fatal but rare case of the monkeypox virus has been identified in a Maryland resident who had recently returned from Nigeria.
Thegardenisland.com

Kaua‘i COVID case count stabilizing, but still elevated

LIHU‘E — Monday, Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 16 new cases of COVID-19. All 16 new cases are residents, including seven children and nine adults. One of the cases is related to mainland travel. The remaining 15 cases are considered community-acquired. Twelve of the community-acquired...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thegardenisland.com

Saipan sees dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases

HAGATNA, Guam — An outbreak of COVID-19 on Saipan sent their case numbers soaring Tuesday. Health officials said there were 98 new cases confirmed, which is 17% of all known infections since the start of the pandemic, the Guam Pacific Daily News reported. “The numbers are huge, or large, and...
WORLD
ctnewsjunkie.com

Health Care Facilities Fined $19M

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has issued more than $19 million in fines to 101 out of 643 health care facilities subject to Gov. Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. An executive order issued by Lamont required all nursing home, assisted living facilities and residential care home employees to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

With COVID Cases Surging, Thanksgiving Has Health Care Workers Concerned

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of the big holiday weekend COVID cases are surging in the region. In Minnesota alone new cases are up 53% over the last 14 days. Minnesota hospitalizations due to COVID are up nearly 40% over the last 14 days. There are concerns the Thanksgiving holiday could lead to an even greater surge and most hospitals are back to putting off elective surgeries. The increase in hospitalizations is coming not just from a rise in COVID patients but also non-COVID emergencies, as well as preventative health checks many patients have been putting off. For health care workers, exhaustion and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy