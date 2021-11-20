16 new COVID-19 cases reported on Kaua‘i Friday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 892 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional death. Of the new cases, 541 are confirmed cases and 351 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 24, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 892 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 541 are confirmed cases and 351 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/DqgQsCQB5A — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 24, 2021 Seven new deaths were imported from the state’s system, and all of them happened in November. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and six were 65 or older. There have been 9,248 total hospitalizations and 146,794 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO