Despite a diminished slate of local events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Veterans Day is still being observed in Marshalltown. On Thursday morning, the Honor Guard, which is comprised of members from the American Legion and VFW, performed a 21 gun salute in the Hy-Vee parking lot, and the store served a free breakfast for veterans and their families. From there, the Honor Guard headed off to the Iowa Veterans Home to visit with residents and the Fisher’s property on Governor Road for another salute at 11 a.m., and an appreciation dinner is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO