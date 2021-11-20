Charles Co. State’s Attorney’s Office Launches “Drive Sober” Initiative

LA PLATA, MD— The State’s Attorney’s Office for Charles County (SAO) is bringing awareness to the grave dangers of driving impaired, as well as helping the public take preventative measures for its “Drive Sober” initiative. The “Drive Sober” initiative will run during the holiday season – November 18, 2021, through January 1, 2022 – which is one of the deadliest times on the roadways due to drunk driving.

To kick off the initiative, the SAO released a “Drive Sober” billboard featuring victim Ethan Ruefly, a 3-month-old infant killed by a drunk driver in Charles County. In addition, the SAO has partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to spread awareness of their “Tie One on for Safety” campaign.

To encourage safe roadway practices, the SAO has committed to the distribution of:

Over 300 keychain breathalyzers

Rideshare gift cards

Non-alcoholic drink vouchers to designated drivers

Citizens of Charles County will be able to pick up any of these preventative measures on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the “Shop La Plata” event in the Town of La Plata for Small Business Saturday.

Further information on the effects of impaired driving and the “Drive Sober” initiative can be found on the SAO’s website, www.ccsao.us/drivesober .

