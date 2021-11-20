ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles Co. State’s Attorney’s Office Launches “Drive Sober” Initiative

By Charles County States Attorney's Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxR3A_0d2e1dCC00

LA PLATA, MD— The State’s Attorney’s Office for Charles County (SAO) is bringing awareness to the grave dangers of driving impaired, as well as helping the public take preventative measures for its “Drive Sober” initiative. The “Drive Sober” initiative will run during the holiday season – November 18, 2021, through January 1, 2022 – which is one of the deadliest times on the roadways due to drunk driving.

To kick off the initiative, the SAO released a “Drive Sober” billboard featuring victim Ethan Ruefly, a 3-month-old infant killed by a drunk driver in Charles County. In addition, the SAO has partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to spread awareness of their “Tie One on for Safety” campaign.

To encourage safe roadway practices, the SAO has committed to the distribution of:

  • Over 300 keychain breathalyzers
  • Rideshare gift cards
  • Non-alcoholic drink vouchers to designated drivers

Citizens of Charles County will be able to pick up any of these preventative measures on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the “Shop La Plata” event in the Town of La Plata for Small Business Saturday.

Further information on the effects of impaired driving and the “Drive Sober” initiative can be found on the SAO’s website, www.ccsao.us/drivesober .

The post Charles Co. State’s Attorney’s Office Launches “Drive Sober” Initiative appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces 500,000 Rapid At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits to Be Distributed Statewide

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will make 500,000 Abbott BinaxNOW Ag At-Home COVID-19 test kits available through a new program being launched statewide. The at-home test kits have begun to arrive in the state, and MDH is distributing them to local health departments to make them available […] The post Governor Hogan Announces 500,000 Rapid At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits to Be Distributed Statewide appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Site to Relocate

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 23, 2021 – The Calvert County Health Department will relocate the current COVID-19 vaccination clinic site from the Calvert County Industrial Park to the Fox Run Shopping Center located at 713 Solomons Island Road N. in Prince Frederick. Beginning Monday, Nov. 29, vaccination clinics will be held daily from noon to 3 p.m. […] The post Calvert County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Site to Relocate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Clinton

(FORESTVILLE, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening in Prince George’s County. At approximately 7:35 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Maryland Route 5 north of Coventry Way in Clinton, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2012 Infiniti G37X, driven by Jabbor Nakym Sheffield, 25, of Lanham, Maryland, was traveling north on Route 5 when the driver lost control and struck the rear of a 2014 Fiat 500L.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Flags Lowered in Honor of Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Michael Cahall

LEONARDTOWN, MD – This is to advise that Commissioner President Randy Guy has ordered the Maryland and St. Mary’s County flags immediately lowered to half-staff in honor of Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Michael Cahall, who passed away Saturday, Nov. 18, 2021. The flags will be lowered until the date of internment, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. In addition to leading […] The post Flags Lowered in Honor of Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Michael Cahall appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Local
Maryland Government
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Traffic
La Plata, MD
Government
City
La Plata, MD
Charles County, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Attends 38th Annual Governor’s Service Awards for Outstanding Service and Volunteerism

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today attended the 38th annual Governor’s Service Awards, an event hosted by the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism that celebrates 20 individuals and organizations recognized for their outstanding display of dedication to service and volunteerism. “This annual celebration recognizes a year-long—and often life-long—commitment of countless...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Intoxicated Driver Sentenced for Seriously Injuring Couple

Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Kanicsha Johnson, 35, of District Heights was sentenced to nine years of active incarceration and five years of supervised probation for two counts of causing life-threatening injuries while under the influence of alcohol for injuring Andrew Oles and his wife, Amanda Ward, and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor child.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Safe Nights Program to Open Dec. 19; Registration Begins Dec. 3

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 24, 2021 – Calvert County’s annual Safe Nights program providing winter shelter for people without housing will run Dec. 19, 2021 through Feb. 27, 2022. Safe Nights provides winter protection for Calvert County’s homeless population by offering shelter in a clean and safe environment. Host shelters will provide a warm bed […] The post Safe Nights Program to Open Dec. 19; Registration Begins Dec. 3 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Citizens Invited to Participate in Second Town Hall Meeting on Police Accountability Board

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 19, 2021 –The Calvert County Office of the County Attorney, on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), will hold a public town hall meeting Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from 7-9 p.m., to receive public input on a revised draft resolution regarding the creation of a Calvert County Police Accountability Board (PAB). The meeting will be held at the Calvert Pines Senior Center at 450 West Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impaired Driving#State#Md#Drive Sober#Www Ccsao Us Drivesober#The Post Charles Co
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Sheriff Conducts Enhanced De-escalation Training for Deputies Assigned Tasers

During the first half of November, all deputies assigned to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau participated in De-escalation and officer-induced, jeopardy training led by members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team (SOT). Deputies received additional training in time and distance, Taser case law, and de-escalation...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Leonardtown announces parking and shuttle info for Annual Tree Lighting

Leonardtown, MD -The Town of Leonardtown is ringing in the holiday season on Friday, November 26th from 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM with the traditional “Christmas on the Square and Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony”.  Event activities start at 4:30 PM and include live entertainment, rides, airbrush tattoos, balloon art, a living nativity, food and much more!   […] The post Leonardtown announces parking and shuttle info for Annual Tree Lighting appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Schools partner with health department for youth vaccine clinics

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has partnered with the Charles County Department of Health to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 and older at area schools. Registration for the below clinics is available at https://charlescountycovid.org/vaccine-registration/. The clinics will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and take place in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Replica Handgun Found in Student’s Possession on School Property During Investigation of Possible Overdose

On November 23 at 11:26 a.m., a school resource officer at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center in Pomfret, MD, was notified of a possible overdose of a controlled substance involving an 18-year-old student. While school staff was helping the student, a replica Glock 19 handgun fell out of the student’s book bag. It was […] The post Replica Handgun Found in Student’s Possession on School Property During Investigation of Possible Overdose appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
POMFRET, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Health Department Recognized as a “Community Star” on the 11th Annual National Rural Health Day

LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 18, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department has been named Maryland’s 2021 Community Star by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH). “We are honored to be recognized as the Community Star for Maryland,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Our health department team […] The post St. Mary’s County Health Department Recognized as a “Community Star” on the 11th Annual National Rural Health Day appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

IRS Criminal Investigation releases annual report highlighting 2,500+ investigations, law enforcement partnerships

WASHINGTON — Over 2,500 criminal investigations, the identification of more than $10 billion from tax fraud and financial crimes, and a nearly 90% conviction rate are just a few highlights from the IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report. The report, released Thursday, details statistics, important partnerships, and significant criminal enforcement actions from IRS-CI, the criminal investigative arm of the IRS, for the past fiscal year, which began October 1, 2020, and ended September 30, 2021.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Expanded Eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for St. Mary’s Residents

LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 19, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated the eligibility criteria for local COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics in accordance with updated authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. All individuals 18 years of age and older are now eligible for a booster dose after completion of primary vaccination […] The post Expanded Eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for St. Mary’s Residents appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co.Youth Program Seeks Mentors and Mentees

The Charles County Advocacy Council for Children, Youth, and Families received Children’s Cabinet Interagency Funding from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services to support a mentorship program with Stella’s Girls. This program aims to improve positive outcomes for our Charles County youth between the ages of 12-18. Mentorship programs can be […] The post Charles Co.Youth Program Seeks Mentors and Mentees appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Patuxent Partnership selected to receive an Inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award

Lexington Park, MD (11/15/2021) – The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) has been selected to receive an Inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award for Outstanding Youth Apprenticeships in our State. The award was given at the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council meeting, on Tuesday, November 16th. The notification from the Maryland Department of Labor is below. On […] The post The Patuxent Partnership selected to receive an Inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Commission on Climate Change Issues Annual Report

BALTIMORE (Nov. 16, 2021) – The Maryland Commission on Climate Change has issued its annual report to Governor Larry Hogan and the General Assembly. The “2021 Annual Report and Building Energy Transition Plan” includes more than 50 recommendations to guide state agency leaders, elected officials, legislators, and other stakeholders to meet Maryland’s 2030 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act Plan goals and the commission’s recommendation that the state should achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy-wide by 2045. It also features a plan that identifies low-cost pathways for decarbonizing the residential and commercial buildings sectors.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy