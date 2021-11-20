Eat, Drink and Be Murphy: Farm Bureau: Turkey Day meals will cost more than last year

Expect supply-chain issues to be a topic of conversation around the Thanksgiving dinner table. After all, the difficulties in getting goods to people may have an impact on what you’re eating.

According to the New York Farm Bureau, increased food prices are reflective of some of the supply-and-demand issues, much of it related to the ongoing pandemic and the surge in at-home food consumption.

For what it’s worth, the bureau's 2021 Market Basket Survey, which shows the price of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, shows the average total price, which includes a 16-pound turkey and other common items found on a holiday dinner table, is $52.59, a 1.7% increase over last year.

Fifty-something bucks is nothing to sneeze at, but the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 36th annual informal national price survey found the average national cost of this year’s feast is $53.31, or 72 cents more than New York’s number.

Turkey prices are about $1.46 per pound in New York state, which is about 5 cents per pound over last year’s average price, according to this informal survey. This price is slightly below the national average of $1.50 per pound. The Farm Bureau seems to think as Thanksgiving draws closer, turkey prices may drop, reflecting sales in the final days before the holiday.

The New York numbers revealed small price increases in several categories including for whipping cream, Libby’s Pumpkin Pie Mix, fresh cranberries, and a veggie tray. The most noticeable decrease is for sweet potatoes.

In other words, pile the sweet potatoes high on plates and make sure ahead of time guests are pumpkin pie worthy.

This year’s survey also includes a similar increase for an expanded menu that includes a four-pound ham, five-pound bag of russet potatoes and a package of frozen green beans. When those prices are included, the total meal price jumps to $67.31, or 52 cents over last year’s number.

The Farm Bureau is quick to note that despite those price increases, most of the higher costs do not trickle down to the farmer, who receives only about 8 cents of each dollar consumers spend on food at the store. The rest goes to pay for things like transportation, processing, packaging and marketing of the food.

This also is interesting.

The survey is based on what volunteer shoppers discovered at 21 different supermarkets throughout the state between Oct. 31 and Nov. 8 while trying to find the best prices available. No promotional coupons or special deals such as “buy-one-get-one free” for them. They were also encouraged to shop online.

The shopping list included 15 common Thanksgiving food items ranging from turkey and rolls to stuffing and celery to pumpkin pie mix, enough to feed 10 people around the dinner table. An average for miscellaneous ingredients, like flour and butter, also was included.

As for soda, cider, beer, wine, spirits and the rest? You’re on your own.

An offer you can’t refuse

When the Mafia don says there’s a party, you go. No questions asked.

The Irish Mafia Brewing Co. is celebrating its fourth anniversary Saturday with food and beer specials as well as giveaways.

As the don (president Mark Mansfield) says: “Come help us celebrate! Mafia style!”

Just say 'no' to leftovers

Give it about a week or so, and drowning out the sounds of sleigh bells ringing and Santa ho-ho-hoing will be the griping, “Turkey leftovers? Again?!!??’

The instructors at New York Kitchen, as they usually do, have your back, offering several courses that will take the minds of dinner guests (sometimes referred to as “family”) off speculating on what exactly constitutes turkey surprise.

Virtual courses next month cover soup and seafood, Dec. 8; family cooking and holiday baking, Dec. 12; more family-style cooking with “Simply Italian,” Dec. 19; and holiday cocktails and appetizers, Dec. 21. And this one for those in love, or hope to soon be: “Delicious Date Night,” Dec. 14.

For details, visit https://www.nykitchen.com/ and pass the turkey Tetrazzini.

Learn at the library, too

You want to make pizzelles, "Let's make Pizzelles," at the Victor Farmington Public Library.

You can learn how to make these classic Italian treats at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

And at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, take advantage of Zoom and learn the essence of creating a charcuterie board with "Cooking with Jamie: Create a Festive Holiday Charcuterie Board." There are different styles, and you can make them allergy- and/or COVID-friendly.

Visit the library's online calendar to see all of its programs and to register at https://tinyurl.com/VFLdeccalendar.

Eat, Drink and Be Murphy

The Eat, Drink and Be Murphy column explores the region’s bounty of food and drink — and the people who bring it to you — soup to nuts, accentuated with a craft beer or Finger Lakes wine. After all, who doesn’t love to eat and drink? Email assistant editor Mike Murphy at mmurphy@messengerpostmedia.com or call 585-337-4229 with ideas and suggestions.