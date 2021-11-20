ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students get a second chance at early decision | College Connection

By Susan Alaimo
Courier News
Courier News
 5 days ago
Many college-bound students aim to avoid the stress of waiting all senior year to find out which colleges will accept them. They apply Early Decision I, meeting a Nov. 1 or Nov. 5 application deadline, and then typically hear back from their college of choice prior to the December holiday break. If they are accepted, the holidays are a joyful time as they and their families can celebrate that the anxiety-ridden college application process is over.

But, for those students who are turned down by their Early Decision I college, or those who failed to meet the November deadline, all hope is not lost. Many colleges offer Early Decision II, with a January application deadline and notification in February – close to two months prior to the typical April 1 college response date.

The main advantage of applying early decision, in addition to getting an early response, is that colleges usually accept a much higher percentage of early decision applicants. Because early decision is binding, colleges know that any students they accept will attend — increasing their “yield” (percentage of accepted students who enroll).

The main downfall of applying early decision is the fact that it is binding, preventing students from comparing different financial aid packages that they might receive from various colleges. Although students can turn down an early decision acceptance due to lack of financial assistance, they typically have missed the opportunity to apply to other colleges.

New Jersey colleges that offer Early Decision II are The College of New Jersey, Stevens Institute of Technology and Drew University.

Colleges in nearby states, popular with New Jersey students, that offer Early Decision II include New York University (NYU), Boston University, Northeastern University, Tufts University, Lehigh University, Bucknell University, Franklin and Marshall College, Gettysburg College, Lafayette College, American University and George Washington University.

While it’s great to get good news early, and enticing to get off the college admissions carousel, students should only apply early decision to a college that is truly the college of their dreams.

Susan Alaimo is the founder and director of Collegebound Review which, for the past 25 years, has offered PSAT/SAT® preparation, essay editing, and private college advising by Ivy League educated instructors. Visit CollegeboundReview.com or call 908-369-5362.

