ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Former Somerset County public works employee sues over vehicles’ exhaust fumes

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tc16S_0d2e1YjR00

A former Somerset County Roads and Bridges worker has filed a lawsuit against the county, alleging he was fired because he was denied an accommodation for his disability which he claims was a result of toxic fumes in county vehicles.

In the lawsuit filed Nov. 15 in Superior Court in Somerville, Pasquale Sciortino alleges he was forced to drive vehicles which leaked exhaust fumes into the passenger compartment.

Though he filed complaints about the situation, the lawsuit alleges, the complaints were "ignored" by the county and, as a result, he was diagnosed with reactive airways disease.

The suit characterizes the condition as a "debilitating, painful disease" that will "plague him for the rest of his life."

"Sciortino is currently unable to communicate effectively or speak in full sentences without panting and gasping for air," according to the lawsuit.

Somerset County does not comment on pending litigation, according to a county spokesperson. The county has yet to submit a formal response in court to the complaint.

The suit says that Sciortino, who started work with the county in 2017, was a "stellar, hard-working and dedicated employee who maintained an unblemished performance record."

In January 2019, Sciortino became ill and had trouble breathing, was constantly wheezing and had a cough, according to the lawsuit.

He went to a county doctor who diagnosed a lung infection and prescribed antibiotics. Sciortino continued to complain about the fumes but "nothing had been done to remedy the problem," the lawsuit contends.

He was sent to the county's Human Resources Department, which recommended he take a medical leave of absence. During that leave, on March 8, 2020, a pulmonologist diagnosed him with reactive airways disease and his doctor instructed him to avoid toxic fumes and dust.

Sciortino submitted a doctor's note along with a request for a transfer to another job, according to the lawsuit.

In September 2020, Sciortino was informed that when his medical leave expired and he did not return to work, he would not receive a paycheck from the county, the lawsuit says.

His doctor extended his medical leave to December 2020 and again he asked for a transfer and he applied for a job with the Traffic Department for which he was "exceptionally qualified" but was not considered, according to the lawsuit

He then talked to a workmen's compensation lawyer, but on Dec. 16, 2020, he was "shocked" to receive a letter from the county terminating his employment, the lawsuit argues.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous" and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Russian reports now say 52 dead in Siberian coal mine fire

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say a fire at a Siberian coal mine has killed 52 miners and rescuers. Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons, because of a buildup of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerville, NJ
County
Somerset County, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Government
City
Somerset, NJ
The Hill

Arbery's mother says 'he didn't lose his life in vain'

Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said her son didn’t “lose his life in vain” after the three men who killed her son were convicted of murder. In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Cooper-Jones said she wants people to remember Arbery “as change.”. "He's brought about the hate crime law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
CNN

National Day of Mourning turns Thanksgiving into something more honest

Washington (CNN) — A version of this story appeared in CNN's Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here. There's little similarity between the actual harvest feast in 1621 that eventually inspired Thanksgiving and the event's commemoration in popular culture. Historians doubt...
POLITICS
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Vehicles#Disability#Superior Court
CBS News

Biden visits Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the Coast Guard Brant Station on Nantucket Thursday, thanking the service members for their service and sacrifice. The Bidens are spending Thanksgiving on the Massachusetts island as part of their annual family tradition. Mr. Biden and the first lady spoke with service...
POLITICS
Courier News

Courier News

100
Followers
37
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy