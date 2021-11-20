ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MDOT SHA Begins Resurfacing Md 2 (Solomons Island Road) In Anne Arundel County

By The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA)
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kH1C3_0d2e1Xqi00

(November 18, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is resurfacing a section of MD 2 (Solomons Island Road) in Anne Arundel County. Crews began working Wednesday, November 17, on the roadway between Jennifer Road and MD 450 (West Street). The project is expected to complete by the end of the year.

Crews will work Sundays through Thursdays, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Due to holiday work restrictions, the overnight work will not take place between Tuesday, November 23, and Monday, November 29.

Along with the MD 2 travel lanes, crews will resurface four ramps at the US 50 / MD 2 interchange just south of Jennifer Road:

  • Northbound MD 2 to eastbound US 50,
  • Northbound MD 2 to westbound US 50,
  • Southbound MD 2 to eastbound US 50, and
  • Southbound MD 2 to westbound US 50.

During work hours, motorists can expect single-lane closures. Drivers will be directed to use overnight traffic detours for each overnight single ramp closure. Portable variable messages and temporary traffic signs will be available to direct traffic along with designated detours for each overnight ramp closure. The first overnight ramp closure is along northbound MD 2 to eastbound US 50.

MDOT SHA’s areawide contractor Reliable Contracting, Inc is performing the work. All work is weather permitting. Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits. Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

The post MDOT SHA Begins Resurfacing Md 2 (Solomons Island Road) In Anne Arundel County appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Oyster restoration starts small, thinks big on Maryland’s Severn River

When it comes to restoring the Chesapeake Bay’s oysters, size matters. State and federal agencies are pouring tens of millions of dollars collectively into rebuilding and seeding roughly 2,000 acres of once-thriving oyster reefs in 10 Bay tributaries, five each in Maryland and Virginia. It’s ecosystem restoration writ large. But small can be beautiful, too. […] The post Oyster restoration starts small, thinks big on Maryland’s Severn River appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces 500,000 Rapid At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits to Be Distributed Statewide

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will make 500,000 Abbott BinaxNOW Ag At-Home COVID-19 test kits available through a new program being launched statewide. The at-home test kits have begun to arrive in the state, and MDH is distributing them to local health departments to make them available […] The post Governor Hogan Announces 500,000 Rapid At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits to Be Distributed Statewide appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Site to Relocate

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 23, 2021 – The Calvert County Health Department will relocate the current COVID-19 vaccination clinic site from the Calvert County Industrial Park to the Fox Run Shopping Center located at 713 Solomons Island Road N. in Prince Frederick. Beginning Monday, Nov. 29, vaccination clinics will be held daily from noon to 3 p.m. […] The post Calvert County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Site to Relocate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Clinton

(FORESTVILLE, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening in Prince George’s County. At approximately 7:35 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Maryland Route 5 north of Coventry Way in Clinton, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2012 Infiniti G37X, driven by Jabbor Nakym Sheffield, 25, of Lanham, Maryland, was traveling north on Route 5 when the driver lost control and struck the rear of a 2014 Fiat 500L.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Solomons, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
Anne Arundel County, MD
Traffic
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Flags Lowered in Honor of Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Michael Cahall

LEONARDTOWN, MD – This is to advise that Commissioner President Randy Guy has ordered the Maryland and St. Mary’s County flags immediately lowered to half-staff in honor of Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Michael Cahall, who passed away Saturday, Nov. 18, 2021. The flags will be lowered until the date of internment, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. In addition to leading […] The post Flags Lowered in Honor of Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Michael Cahall appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Leonardtown announces parking and shuttle info for Annual Tree Lighting

Leonardtown, MD -The Town of Leonardtown is ringing in the holiday season on Friday, November 26th from 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM with the traditional “Christmas on the Square and Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony”.  Event activities start at 4:30 PM and include live entertainment, rides, airbrush tattoos, balloon art, a living nativity, food and much more!   […] The post Leonardtown announces parking and shuttle info for Annual Tree Lighting appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Attends 38th Annual Governor’s Service Awards for Outstanding Service and Volunteerism

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today attended the 38th annual Governor’s Service Awards, an event hosted by the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism that celebrates 20 individuals and organizations recognized for their outstanding display of dedication to service and volunteerism. “This annual celebration recognizes a year-long—and often life-long—commitment of countless...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdot#Traffic Signs#Road Closures#Road Work#Mobile Devices#Md 2 Lrb#Northbound Md 2
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Honors Victims of Impaired Driving at 18th Annual Maryland Remembers Ceremony

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today joined state officials, transportation leaders, safety advocates, law enforcement, and families for the 18th annual Maryland Remembers ceremony, which honors Marylanders who lost their lives to impaired driving. During the ceremony, the governor announced that Maryland is one of five states to receive a grant from the Governors Highway Safety […] The post Governor Hogan Honors Victims of Impaired Driving at 18th Annual Maryland Remembers Ceremony appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Safe Nights Program to Open Dec. 19; Registration Begins Dec. 3

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 24, 2021 – Calvert County’s annual Safe Nights program providing winter shelter for people without housing will run Dec. 19, 2021 through Feb. 27, 2022. Safe Nights provides winter protection for Calvert County’s homeless population by offering shelter in a clean and safe environment. Host shelters will provide a warm bed […] The post Safe Nights Program to Open Dec. 19; Registration Begins Dec. 3 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Intoxicated Driver Sentenced for Seriously Injuring Couple

Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Kanicsha Johnson, 35, of District Heights was sentenced to nine years of active incarceration and five years of supervised probation for two counts of causing life-threatening injuries while under the influence of alcohol for injuring Andrew Oles and his wife, Amanda Ward, and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor child.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Offers ‘Gift of Trees’ for Holiday Shopping List

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers holiday shoppers the opportunity to buy one gift for a loved one, for future generations, and for the environment.. The Gift of Trees is a program where Marylanders purchase native trees — either a single tree or a grove of 10 trees — for planting in honor of […] The post Maryland Offers ‘Gift of Trees’ for Holiday Shopping List appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sharfstein: Maryland Unlikely To See A ‘Huge’ Winter Surge In Critical Covid-19 Infections

Former Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Secretary Dr. Joshua Sharfstein said Monday that because Maryland has a “very high vaccination rate” the state is unlikely to experience a “huge” winter surge in critical COVID-19 infections. To date, 88% of Marylanders are partially vaccinated, according to the Department of Health, and about 62% are fully […] The post Sharfstein: Maryland Unlikely To See A ‘Huge’ Winter Surge In Critical Covid-19 Infections appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Tackle Box Fishing Report for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

?Rockfish are the target this week.  The stripers are in the bay shipping lanes from the Gooses to Smith Point.  The main body of rockfish that have spent the summer from Deale to above the Bay Bridge is now moving south.  There are huge schools of baitfish from the Gas Docks to buoy 72 and […] The post St. Mary’s Tackle Box Fishing Report for Tuesday, November 23, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HOBBIES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Leonardtown Library & Garvey Senior Activity Center Design Firm Wins Prestigious Award

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Grimm + Parker Architects were awarded the AIA Chesapeake Bay 2021 Merit Award for Non-Residential New Construction for the Leonardtown Library & Garvey Senior Activity Center facility. The award was presented during a virtual ceremony that recognized multiple winners in various Excellence in Design categories. The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County approved funding for the […] The post Leonardtown Library & Garvey Senior Activity Center Design Firm Wins Prestigious Award appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland State House Dome, Grounds Slated For Repairs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. —The historic dome atop the Maryland State House, and surrounding grounds and structures, is scheduled to get a revamp with a new $619,620 state contract. On Nov. 3, the Board of Public Works agreed to dedicate money to “(Restoring) the exterior of the Maryland State House and grounds within State Circle, including stabilization and potential restoration of the Old Treasury Building,” according to the panel’s agenda.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland turkey farmers have high sales and high costs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s small turkey farmers faced higher costs this year, but Thanksgiving has allowed many to sell their entire inventory well before the holiday. High fuel costs have led to high feed prices, according to a local farmer, leading some to raise turkey prices while others absorb the hit. At Springfield Farm in […] The post Maryland turkey farmers have high sales and high costs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Parks & Recreation to Test New Public Address System at Hallowing Point Park and Breezy Point Beach Campground

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 19, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will conduct public address (PA) system testing at Hallowing Point Park and Breezy Point Beach & Campground on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Thursday, Dec. 2. Citizens can expect to hear emergency alert tones and a test announcement. The new system was recently […] The post Parks & Recreation to Test New Public Address System at Hallowing Point Park and Breezy Point Beach Campground appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy