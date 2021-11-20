MEDA Recognition Program Calvert County Department of Economic Development “Confidently” Campaign
During the heart of the pandemic, Calvert County Department of Economic Development created four one-minute videos showcasing their small businesses. Each video conveyed the assurance that supporting these businesses would be safe and enjoyable, informing the public of the precautions in place. As a result of the videos, the county saw a positive impact on consumer spending. A new video was released each month, and each video received rave reviews by both citizens and the business community. Experience the impact through this attached video!
