ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

MEDA Recognition Program Calvert County Department of Economic Development “Confidently” Campaign

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dylUn_0d2e1Wxz00

During the heart of the pandemic, Calvert County Department of Economic Development created four one-minute videos showcasing their small businesses. Each video conveyed the assurance that supporting these businesses would be safe and enjoyable, informing the public of the precautions in place. As a result of the videos, the county saw a positive impact on consumer spending. A new video was released each month, and each video received rave reviews by both citizens and the business community. Experience the impact through this attached video!

The post MEDA Recognition Program Calvert County Department of Economic Development “Confidently” Campaign appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Dispatch

Health department gains support for harm reduction program from city, to seek support from county

HUNTINGTON — To obtain a state license, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s harm reduction program needs support from both the city and the county. According to a bill that Gov. Jim Justice signed into law in April, a health department’s licensure for a harm reduction program that includes a syringe exchange program needs approval from both the county and municipality in which it operates. Cabell-Huntington’s program received support from the Huntington City Council on Monday and a similar motion is expected to go before the Cabell County Commission at a future meeting.
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Leonardtown Library & Garvey Senior Activity Center Design Firm Wins Prestigious Award

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Grimm + Parker Architects were awarded the AIA Chesapeake Bay 2021 Merit Award for Non-Residential New Construction for the Leonardtown Library & Garvey Senior Activity Center facility. The award was presented during a virtual ceremony that recognized multiple winners in various Excellence in Design categories. The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County approved funding for the […] The post Leonardtown Library & Garvey Senior Activity Center Design Firm Wins Prestigious Award appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Shawnee News-Star

Commerce honors Kerbs for economic development legislation

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has honored Rep. Dell Kerbs of Shawnee for his work to support economic development and the state’s agriculture industry. During the 2021 legislative session, Kerbs co-authored SB 422 with Sen. Frank Simpson. SB 422 addresses challenges Oklahoma producers were having with obtaining an agricultural sales tax exemption permit, providing additional options for producers to prove eligibility and incentivizing the development of raw commodities. ...
SHAWNEE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meda#Rave Reviews#Meda Recognition Program
cbia.com

DECD Hosts Dec. 2 Economic Development Summit

Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development is hosting a Dec. 2 economic development summit in Hartford. The half-day conference at the Bushnell Performing Arts Center is scheduled to run from 8 am-2 pm and features state and federal officials and Connecticut business leaders. The conference will cover a variety...
HARTFORD, CT
las-cruces.org

Elizabeth Teeters Announced as New Economic Development Director

The City of Las Cruces has named Elizabeth Teeters as Economic Development Director. Teeters joined the City in 2018 shortly after moving to Las Cruces from Missouri. Her first position with the City was Policy Analyst for Administration. Teeters has been the Business Development Administrator in the City's Economic Development Department since February 2020.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
mitechnews.com

The Right Place Expands Economic Development To Mason, Mecosta Counties

GRAND RAPIDS – West Michigan regional economic development organization The Right Place Inc. is expanding its services to two new West Michigan counties while working with existing partners to develop full-time business attraction efforts. Under the leadership of President and CEO Randy Thelen, who joined The Right Place at the...
MECOSTA, MI
Mercury

Chester County Economic Development Council updates stakeholders

EAST WHITELAND — The Chester County Economic Development Council updated its stakeholders and investors on the organization’s milestones from fiscal year 2021 during its annual breakfast on Nov. 19. The event marked a return to an in-person format for the popular event, with an estimated 150 business and community leaders...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
935wain.com

City Of Columbia Set To Hold Economic Development Announcement

The City of Columbia will be having an economic development announcement on Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at 2 p.m. The announcement will take place at the former Majestic Yachts location off of the bypass. Congressman James Comer will be the special speaker. For further information, please contact city hall 270-384-2501.
COLUMBIA, KY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Health Department Recognized as a “Community Star” on the 11th Annual National Rural Health Day

LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 18, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department has been named Maryland’s 2021 Community Star by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH). “We are honored to be recognized as the Community Star for Maryland,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Our health department team […] The post St. Mary’s County Health Department Recognized as a “Community Star” on the 11th Annual National Rural Health Day appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Patuxent Partnership selected to receive an Inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award

Lexington Park, MD (11/15/2021) – The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) has been selected to receive an Inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award for Outstanding Youth Apprenticeships in our State. The award was given at the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council meeting, on Tuesday, November 16th. The notification from the Maryland Department of Labor is below. On […] The post The Patuxent Partnership selected to receive an Inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Commission on Climate Change Issues Annual Report

BALTIMORE (Nov. 16, 2021) – The Maryland Commission on Climate Change has issued its annual report to Governor Larry Hogan and the General Assembly. The “2021 Annual Report and Building Energy Transition Plan” includes more than 50 recommendations to guide state agency leaders, elected officials, legislators, and other stakeholders to meet Maryland’s 2030 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act Plan goals and the commission’s recommendation that the state should achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy-wide by 2045. It also features a plan that identifies low-cost pathways for decarbonizing the residential and commercial buildings sectors.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy