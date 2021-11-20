ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Blue Crabs Hosting Toys For Tots For Third Straight Year

By Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
 5 days ago
(Waldorf, MD, November 19, 2021) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced on Friday morning their plans to serve as Charles County’s Toys for Tots distribution center for the third consecutive year.

On December 17 th and 18 th , Regency Furniture Stadium will be filled to the brim with toys, upwards of 100,000. Those who pre-register for toys and are approved can come and pick their toys from 8 AM-5 PM on Friday, December 17 th , and from 1 PM-5 PM on Saturday, December 18 th .

For registration instructions and additional information, visit Charles County Toys For Tots website .

Regency Furniture Stadium is also a toy drop-off and toy box pickup location. To pick up a box, stop by the ballpark anytime Monday – Friday.

“The Blue Crabs first served as Charles County’s Toys for Tots distribution center in 2019, and we hope to continue holding it for many years to come. It’s such a good fit, it aligns with our community-driven mission,” said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

