ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Expanded Eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for St. Mary’s Residents

By St. Mary's County Health Department
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRhsS_0d2e12og00

LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 19, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated the eligibility criteria for local COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics in accordance with updated authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. All individuals 18 years of age and older are now eligible for a booster dose after completion of primary vaccination with any FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine

The following populations are now eligible to schedule an additional/booster COVID-19 vaccine dose through SMCHD:

  • Individuals with compromised immune systems (Pfizer or Moderna recipients):
    • 3rd dose, at least 28 days after 2nd dose
    • 4th dose, 6 months after the 3rd dose
    • When registering for a vaccine appointment, please mark “yes” to the immune-compromise question
  • All individuals age 18 and older:
    • Johnson & Johnson recipients, at least 2 months after 1st dose
    • Pfizer or Moderna recipients, at least 6 months after 2nd dose

Eligible individuals do not have to receive the same type/brand of COVID-19 vaccine as their initial vaccination ; each of the available COVID-19 vaccines may be “mixed and matched” for the additional/booster dose after completion of the primary vaccination.

For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4330 or St. Mary’s County Library at (240) 523-3340. Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.

“Booster doses give adults who completed their primary vaccine series several months ago a chance to better protect themselves from COVID-19 infection and complications,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “This is especially important as we head into a season of holiday gatherings and colder weather.”

For local COVID-19 updates, information, and data visit smchd.org/coronavirus .

The post Expanded Eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for St. Mary’s Residents appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 1

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Site to Relocate

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 23, 2021 – The Calvert County Health Department will relocate the current COVID-19 vaccination clinic site from the Calvert County Industrial Park to the Fox Run Shopping Center located at 713 Solomons Island Road N. in Prince Frederick. Beginning Monday, Nov. 29, vaccination clinics will be held daily from noon to 3 p.m. […] The post Calvert County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Site to Relocate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces 500,000 Rapid At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits to Be Distributed Statewide

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will make 500,000 Abbott BinaxNOW Ag At-Home COVID-19 test kits available through a new program being launched statewide. The at-home test kits have begun to arrive in the state, and MDH is distributing them to local health departments to make them available […] The post Governor Hogan Announces 500,000 Rapid At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits to Be Distributed Statewide appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Schools partner with health department for youth vaccine clinics

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has partnered with the Charles County Department of Health to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 and older at area schools. Registration for the below clinics is available at https://charlescountycovid.org/vaccine-registration/. The clinics will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and take place in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sharfstein: Maryland Unlikely To See A ‘Huge’ Winter Surge In Critical Covid-19 Infections

Former Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Secretary Dr. Joshua Sharfstein said Monday that because Maryland has a “very high vaccination rate” the state is unlikely to experience a “huge” winter surge in critical COVID-19 infections. To date, 88% of Marylanders are partially vaccinated, according to the Department of Health, and about 62% are fully […] The post Sharfstein: Maryland Unlikely To See A ‘Huge’ Winter Surge In Critical Covid-19 Infections appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Leonardtown, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Leonardtown, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Safe Nights Program to Open Dec. 19; Registration Begins Dec. 3

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 24, 2021 – Calvert County’s annual Safe Nights program providing winter shelter for people without housing will run Dec. 19, 2021 through Feb. 27, 2022. Safe Nights provides winter protection for Calvert County’s homeless population by offering shelter in a clean and safe environment. Host shelters will provide a warm bed […] The post Safe Nights Program to Open Dec. 19; Registration Begins Dec. 3 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Leonardtown Library & Garvey Senior Activity Center Design Firm Wins Prestigious Award

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Grimm + Parker Architects were awarded the AIA Chesapeake Bay 2021 Merit Award for Non-Residential New Construction for the Leonardtown Library & Garvey Senior Activity Center facility. The award was presented during a virtual ceremony that recognized multiple winners in various Excellence in Design categories. The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County approved funding for the […] The post Leonardtown Library & Garvey Senior Activity Center Design Firm Wins Prestigious Award appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Flags Lowered in Honor of Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Michael Cahall

LEONARDTOWN, MD – This is to advise that Commissioner President Randy Guy has ordered the Maryland and St. Mary’s County flags immediately lowered to half-staff in honor of Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Michael Cahall, who passed away Saturday, Nov. 18, 2021. The flags will be lowered until the date of internment, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. In addition to leading […] The post Flags Lowered in Honor of Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Michael Cahall appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Health Department Recognized as a “Community Star” on the 11th Annual National Rural Health Day

LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 18, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department has been named Maryland’s 2021 Community Star by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH). “We are honored to be recognized as the Community Star for Maryland,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Our health department team […] The post St. Mary’s County Health Department Recognized as a “Community Star” on the 11th Annual National Rural Health Day appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MEDA Recognition Program Calvert County Department of Economic Development “Confidently” Campaign

During the heart of the pandemic, Calvert County Department of Economic Development created four one-minute videos showcasing their small businesses. Each video conveyed the assurance that supporting these businesses would be safe and enjoyable, informing the public of the precautions in place. As a result of the videos, the county saw a positive impact on […] The post MEDA Recognition Program Calvert County Department of Economic Development “Confidently” Campaign appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ECONOMY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. CTE application opens Nov. 22 for Grades eight and 10

The Charles County Public Schools Career and Technical Education (CTE) program application opens 8 a.m. on Nov. 22 and ends at 3 p.m. on Dec. 21 for Grades eight and 10. Some CTE programs require students to apply for admission due to limited enrollment, while others are available at all seven Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high schools that students sign up for through their school counselor during course selection.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations#Smchd
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDOT SHA Begins Resurfacing Md 2 (Solomons Island Road) In Anne Arundel County

(November 18, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is resurfacing a section of MD 2 (Solomons Island Road) in Anne Arundel County. Crews began working Wednesday, November 17, on the roadway between Jennifer Road and MD 450 (West Street). The project is expected to complete by the end of […] The post MDOT SHA Begins Resurfacing Md 2 (Solomons Island Road) In Anne Arundel County appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co.Youth Program Seeks Mentors and Mentees

The Charles County Advocacy Council for Children, Youth, and Families received Children’s Cabinet Interagency Funding from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services to support a mentorship program with Stella’s Girls. This program aims to improve positive outcomes for our Charles County youth between the ages of 12-18. Mentorship programs can be […] The post Charles Co.Youth Program Seeks Mentors and Mentees appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Restaurant Association Of Md. CEO: Staffing And Supply Shortages Continue To Threaten The Industry’s Post-Pandemic Recovery

Restaurant Association of Maryland President and CEO Marshall Weston said Thursday that staffing and supply shortages are still among the most serious challenges facing the restaurant industry. Below is an edited excerpt of an interview with Weston. Weston also discussed how inflation has impacted restaurant patrons, expectations for the upcoming...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. State’s Attorney’s Office Launches “Drive Sober” Initiative

LA PLATA, MD— The State’s Attorney’s Office for Charles County (SAO) is bringing awareness to the grave dangers of driving impaired, as well as helping the public take preventative measures for its “Drive Sober” initiative. The “Drive Sober” initiative will run during the holiday season – November 18, 2021, through January 1, 2022 – which […] The post Charles Co. State’s Attorney’s Office Launches “Drive Sober” Initiative appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Parks & Recreation to Test New Public Address System at Hallowing Point Park and Breezy Point Beach Campground

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 19, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will conduct public address (PA) system testing at Hallowing Point Park and Breezy Point Beach & Campground on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Thursday, Dec. 2. Citizens can expect to hear emergency alert tones and a test announcement. The new system was recently […] The post Parks & Recreation to Test New Public Address System at Hallowing Point Park and Breezy Point Beach Campground appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Patuxent Partnership selected to receive an Inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award

Lexington Park, MD (11/15/2021) – The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) has been selected to receive an Inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award for Outstanding Youth Apprenticeships in our State. The award was given at the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council meeting, on Tuesday, November 16th. The notification from the Maryland Department of Labor is below. On […] The post The Patuxent Partnership selected to receive an Inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Commission on Climate Change Issues Annual Report

BALTIMORE (Nov. 16, 2021) – The Maryland Commission on Climate Change has issued its annual report to Governor Larry Hogan and the General Assembly. The “2021 Annual Report and Building Energy Transition Plan” includes more than 50 recommendations to guide state agency leaders, elected officials, legislators, and other stakeholders to meet Maryland’s 2030 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act Plan goals and the commission’s recommendation that the state should achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy-wide by 2045. It also features a plan that identifies low-cost pathways for decarbonizing the residential and commercial buildings sectors.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy