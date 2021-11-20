ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man asks for review immediately after date - and people love his commitment

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZrVj_0d2e0hgt00

When asking someone out on a first date, you want everything to go well — but one man went the extra mile to ensure everything went smoothly on his date.

TikToker Katrina (@maytheeleven) got asked out by her friend, Graham, and was surprised when she was sent links to surveys before and after the date took place.

“A friend of mine recently asked me on a date, and after I said yes, he sent me a Google Form,” she explained.

At the top of the form, it reads: “You have agreed to go on a date with Graham [redacted]. Congratulations!” He also promised a good time with the TikToker’s preferences in mind.

“He asked for my name, I sure hope he knew the answer,” Katrina joked.

Some of the questions on the pre-date survey asked her what type of dates she likes, and what she would like the dress code to be.

Dinner and a movie is the date the TikToker decided on and chose “everyday casual” for the attire.

“I appreciated the option, he would have shown up in a suit and tie if I had selected it, I’m certain,” she added.

After receiving the feedback from the form, Graham then texted Katrina a “fancy, schmancy” date invitation confirm the details.

“We went out on said date and it was lovely,” Karina revealed, before sharing how she then was sent another survey link by Graham — this time an “exit survey” to give a review on how the date went.

The survey read: “In the interest of professionalism and giving dating the structure and administrative bureaucracy it has always deserved, Graham has requested you fill out this optional exit survey.”

Among the array of different questions, Katrina was asked on a scale of “Awkward to Prince Charming” (1-10), how she would rate Graham’s performance.

In another, she answered whether during the date she experienced symptoms such as nausea, butterflies, indigestion etc, the was a whole list of “ridiculous symptoms.”

Graham’s surveys appear to have been successful because he and Katrina are now dating long-distance.

Since sharing her first date feedback, Katrina’s video has received 6.4m views and 1.1m likes, along with thousands of comments praising Graham’s method.

One person wrote: “If I’m not getting a Google form from my next date, I don’t want it.”

“This. This is a GREEN flag,” another person said.

Someone else added: “Graham doesn’t just understand the assignment, he GIVES the assignment.”

“He’s gonna propose to you in a Google form. Yes or no,” a fourth person replied.

Judging from Graham and Katrina’s story, first date feedback surveys are the way to go.

Frank Lee
4d ago

what happened to meet talk in person going for walks. Window shop and just enjoy each others company live in the moment of joy.

Reply(3)
17
Debbie Okane
4d ago

This was a very cute article. It's a new twist in dating. very creative 😄 !!!

Reply
16
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
