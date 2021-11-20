ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

Conservation Corner: It’s okay to leave outdoor autumn messes

By Tommy Springer
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFV6X_0d2e0G3O00

When it comes to seasonal sprucing up, many people put all their efforts into a spring cleaning event to start off the year on a high note. However, those of you reading this at home who may still be finding the last few edible stragglers at the end of a long gardening season or have flowerbeds finally being delivered a knockout blow by this week’s snow and frost know that a fall outdoor cleanup is an annual ritual that is often made more tedious by the unpredictable weather and shorter days. And, of course, let’s not forget about those bushels of leaves that are raining down from overhead branches to create a thick, organic blanket across the lawn.

Now, if you talk to my mother, she might tell you I didn’t have the cleanest room as a child and she’d be right, but don’t let that fact take away from the advice I’m about to give. There are, in fact, many reasons why leaving portions of your outdoor landscape a mess can be beneficial to wildlife and the environment in general. I realize a clean yard and neatly dressed seedbeds are a source of pride and a pleasing view to most people’s eyes, but nature thrives in clutter so bear with me as I explain why it’s okay to leave a little lawn litter and backyard brush in place for the winter.

I have yet to meet a person who had a bad thing to say about butterflies, so let’s focus on those first. Many of our resident Lepidopterans overwinter as adults, pupae, or caterpillars in the insulating layers of fallen leaves that accumulate in sheltered areas. If you want to encourage the next generation of these beautiful insects, I strongly encourage you to set aside at least a few spots where you can rake or blow a pile of leaves and allow it to remain until the spring warmth breaks the bugs’ dormancy. Leaves make great natural mulch and by piling them in areas that traditionally get a new coat of wood chips each year, you can not only supply additional nutrients to the soil but also reduce the amount of commercial product you’ll need to purchase next year.

Butterflies and moths may also form chrysalises or cocoons on the dormant or dead stems of shrubs and perennial vegetation, and the hollow stems of some of our larger annuals are prime locations for solitary bees and other important pollinators to stash the next generation for protection against the harsh winter elements. Ideally, we’d wait to do our pruning until the spring to allow these beneficial insects to develop in place, but I understand if your HOA rules, or the opinions of the Joneses next door, force your clippers into action this fall. If you do have to cut this potential habitat down, it can still provide shelter by bunching it or piling it in a secluded corner of the yard until next year.

Lastly, we can’t forget about our warm-blooded, furred and feathered friends. When you’re winterizing the garden by pulling out the tomato cages, cleaning up the bean and gourd vines, and knocking over the sweetcorn stalks, be sure to leave any unharvested produce behind for our wildlife to scavenge. Those dead stems that were once radiant coneflowers, coreopsis, sunflowers, and asters – leave those too. Birds of all types will gladly glean nutritious seeds from them all winter long. And, finally, if you want to provide some physical structure for birds and bunnies to escape from predators, consider building a brushpile or two out of limbs and branches that fall throughout the year.

Hopefully, these reasons will help folks realize that having a yard that isn’t completely tidy is okay, and whether you have to force yourself to leave a mess or if it comes naturally like at my house, Mother Nature will never yell at you for it.

Tommy Springer is the wildlife and education specialist for the Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District. He can be reached at 740-653-8154 or at Tommy.Springer@fairfieldswcd.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous" and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Russian reports now say 52 dead in Siberian coal mine fire

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say a fire at a Siberian coal mine has killed 52 miners and rescuers. Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons, because of a buildup of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Fairfield, OH
The Hill

Arbery's mother says 'he didn't lose his life in vain'

Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said her son didn’t “lose his life in vain” after the three men who killed her son were convicted of murder. In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Cooper-Jones said she wants people to remember Arbery “as change.”. "He's brought about the hate crime law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
CNN

National Day of Mourning turns Thanksgiving into something more honest

Washington (CNN) — A version of this story appeared in CNN's Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here. There's little similarity between the actual harvest feast in 1621 that eventually inspired Thanksgiving and the event's commemoration in popular culture. Historians doubt...
POLITICS
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Autumn#Solitary Bees#Birds#Water Conservation#Lepidopterans
CBS News

Biden visits Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the Coast Guard Brant Station on Nantucket Thursday, thanking the service members for their service and sacrifice. The Bidens are spending Thanksgiving on the Massachusetts island as part of their annual family tradition. Mr. Biden and the first lady spoke with service...
POLITICS
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

67
Followers
31
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy