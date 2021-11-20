Conservation Corner: It’s okay to leave outdoor autumn messes

When it comes to seasonal sprucing up, many people put all their efforts into a spring cleaning event to start off the year on a high note. However, those of you reading this at home who may still be finding the last few edible stragglers at the end of a long gardening season or have flowerbeds finally being delivered a knockout blow by this week’s snow and frost know that a fall outdoor cleanup is an annual ritual that is often made more tedious by the unpredictable weather and shorter days. And, of course, let’s not forget about those bushels of leaves that are raining down from overhead branches to create a thick, organic blanket across the lawn.

Now, if you talk to my mother, she might tell you I didn’t have the cleanest room as a child and she’d be right, but don’t let that fact take away from the advice I’m about to give. There are, in fact, many reasons why leaving portions of your outdoor landscape a mess can be beneficial to wildlife and the environment in general. I realize a clean yard and neatly dressed seedbeds are a source of pride and a pleasing view to most people’s eyes, but nature thrives in clutter so bear with me as I explain why it’s okay to leave a little lawn litter and backyard brush in place for the winter.

I have yet to meet a person who had a bad thing to say about butterflies, so let’s focus on those first. Many of our resident Lepidopterans overwinter as adults, pupae, or caterpillars in the insulating layers of fallen leaves that accumulate in sheltered areas. If you want to encourage the next generation of these beautiful insects, I strongly encourage you to set aside at least a few spots where you can rake or blow a pile of leaves and allow it to remain until the spring warmth breaks the bugs’ dormancy. Leaves make great natural mulch and by piling them in areas that traditionally get a new coat of wood chips each year, you can not only supply additional nutrients to the soil but also reduce the amount of commercial product you’ll need to purchase next year.

Butterflies and moths may also form chrysalises or cocoons on the dormant or dead stems of shrubs and perennial vegetation, and the hollow stems of some of our larger annuals are prime locations for solitary bees and other important pollinators to stash the next generation for protection against the harsh winter elements. Ideally, we’d wait to do our pruning until the spring to allow these beneficial insects to develop in place, but I understand if your HOA rules, or the opinions of the Joneses next door, force your clippers into action this fall. If you do have to cut this potential habitat down, it can still provide shelter by bunching it or piling it in a secluded corner of the yard until next year.

Lastly, we can’t forget about our warm-blooded, furred and feathered friends. When you’re winterizing the garden by pulling out the tomato cages, cleaning up the bean and gourd vines, and knocking over the sweetcorn stalks, be sure to leave any unharvested produce behind for our wildlife to scavenge. Those dead stems that were once radiant coneflowers, coreopsis, sunflowers, and asters – leave those too. Birds of all types will gladly glean nutritious seeds from them all winter long. And, finally, if you want to provide some physical structure for birds and bunnies to escape from predators, consider building a brushpile or two out of limbs and branches that fall throughout the year.

Hopefully, these reasons will help folks realize that having a yard that isn’t completely tidy is okay, and whether you have to force yourself to leave a mess or if it comes naturally like at my house, Mother Nature will never yell at you for it.

Tommy Springer is the wildlife and education specialist for the Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District. He can be reached at 740-653-8154 or at Tommy.Springer@fairfieldswcd.org