Artisan can be a great choice for both income and growth investors as the stock is undervalued at the moment. Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) is a rare company that has both significant growth potential and also could be a great choice for income investors. The reason behind that is simple: APAM is one of the few asset management companies that can outperform the market in the long term for its clients. That means clients stay with APAM, refer new ones, the company’s AUM is growing, its revenue is growing and ultimately investors get their dividends. The company also has the highest yield among its competitors with a good margin of safety on the dividend payout ratios so it can be a good choice for income investors as well.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO