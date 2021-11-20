Euro Dived on Dovish ECB and Lockdown Fears, More Downside Risks ahead

The USD gained against its counterparts on Friday, as the Fed’s Vice Chairman Richard Clarida stated that the Fed may discuss the taper pace in its next meeting in December. The statement made headlines, causing market participants to consider the possibility of a faster tightening of the bank’s monetary policy as well as the possibility of earlier rate hikes to come. On the other hand, the EUR weakened against the USD, restarting its slide, as ECB President Lagarde reiterated that a rate hike by the bank in 2022 is unlikely, which was considered as a dovish signal in the markets. It should be noted that the bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy seems to find opposition from within, as Germany’s BuBa President Weidman seems to oppose it and made public statements arguing his case on Friday, raising the stakes for the bank’s December meeting. It should be noted that the pound retreated against the USD and JPY on Friday, yet gained against the broadly weaker EUR, failing to capitalise on the better-than-expected retail sales growth rate for October. Also the Loonie’s slide against the USD seems to continue as the commodity currency was pushed even lower by weakening oil prices but also the possible effect of a rise in Covid cases in Europe on global trade. Gold’s price also tended to be on the retreat as the USD was on the rise, yet inflation worries could support the precious metal as a safe haven. Oil prices seemed to be under pressure as the market eyes the possibility of a number of countries releasing part of their oil reserves which could relieve the tight supply of the oil market.

