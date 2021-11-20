ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro Dived on Dovish ECB and Lockdown Fears, More Downside Risks ahead

Cover picture for the articleEuro tumbled broadly and deeply last week, and ended as the run away worst performer. It’s firstly weighed down by dovish comments from ECB officials, who talked down the need for policy action to counter inflation. More importantly worries grew after Austria returned to full lockdown. Daily new COVID-19...

actionforex.com

Dollar Firm in Quiet Holiday Trading, Yen Soft

The forex markets are rather quiet in Asian session today. Trading will probably remain subdued with US on holiday. The greenback remains the strongest one for the week on speculation that the “transitory” yet persistent strong inflation would eventually force Fed to raise interest rate earlier. Canadian Dollar is currently the second strongest for the week, as WTI oil price stabilized above 75 handle. New Zealand Dollar remains the worst performing one, with Yen a distant second.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Euro Punches above 1.12

The euro has reversed directions and is back above the 1.1200 level. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1222, up 0.19% on the day. Where is ECB policy headed? That is no easy question, as we are getting mixed messages from ECB officials. Governor Christine Lagarde has pushed back against market bets of a rate hike in late 2022. Earlier this month, Lagarde said that it was ‘very unlikely’ that the ECB would raise rates in 2022, as inflation was too low. Contrast this stance with that of ECB member Isabel Schnabel, who said this week that “risks to inflation are skewed to the upside”. It is unusual to hear a hawkish view from the dovish ECB, and the markets factored in a 0.10% rate increase in December 2022 following Schnabel’s comments.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Euro Goes into Freefall; Have Investors Become Too Pessimistic?

The euro’s woes just keep getting worse and worse. The single currency has ploughed more than one-year lows against the US dollar and pound, and six-year lows versus the Swiss franc. Expectations of diverging monetary policies had been weighing for some time, but now there are fresh doubts about the growth outlook that also have investors worried. The resurgence of virus cases in many parts of Europe has caught markets by surprise, endangering the euro bloc’s already fragile recovery. But is the bearish sentiment overdone, and are investors overlooking the risk of infections elsewhere following in a similar direction?
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD resumes downside towards 1.1200 ahead of key event risks

EUR/USD stalls correction, back in the red towards 1.1200. The US dollar index holds firmer while Treasury yields tumble. Key event risks loom, with the Fed minutes eagerly awaited. EUR/USD is under renewed selling pressure, eyeing 1.1200 once again ahead of a busy session. The US dollar remains firmer amid...
CURRENCIES
Telegraph

Live Euro tumbles as lockdown fears hit German business morale - live updates

Businesses and Tory donors attack Prime Minister's 'high-tax economy' after shambolic speech​. Jeremy Warner: Geopolitics will bring this long bull market to a close, not interest rates. The euro has tumbled to its lowest level since July 2020 after new data showed surging Covid cases put another dent in German...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Euro zone yields jump as bets on Dec 2022 ECB hike resume

(Reuters) -Euro zone bond yields jumped and southern European bonds underperformed on Tuesday, with investors ramping up their bets on a European Central Bank rate hike next year as the bank's policymakers began casting a wary eye on upside inflation risks. ECB board member Isabel Schnabel flagged the risk of...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Covid, the ECB and trade: Why the euro is undergoing a 'fundamental realignment'

As of Tuesday morning in Europe, the common currency was down 2.6% on the month and 7.8% year-to-date against the dollar, and has also weakened against other major currencies. Goldman Sachs suggested that new activity curbs in continental economies and the ECB's dovishness likely explain the euro's weakness against a broader range of currency crosses.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sterling Breaking to the Downside, Euro in Weak Recovery

Markets are trading in mild risk off sentiment, while treasury yields also surge. New Zealand Dollar is leading other commodity currencies lower, and Sterling is week too. On the other hand, Euro and Swiss Franc are currently the stronger ones, followed by Dollar and Yen. But overall, it should be noted that Euro’s recovery is rather weak and risk remains higher for selloff to resume sooner or later.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

WTI Futures’ Bearish Course In Play, Downside Risks Stand

WTI oil futures have been drifting downhill for the last two-weeks from the 83.28 high, producing lower highs and lows, reinforcing the bearish outlook. The 200-period simple moving averages’ (SMA) positive incline has softened, while the diving 50- and 100-period SMAs are endorsing the descent in the commodity. The Ichimoku...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

ECB’s Schnabel sees risk of higher inflation: report

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation will be higher next year than previously thought and there is a risk that price growth could stay above the ECB’s target in the medium term, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel told Bloomberg in an interview. “The risks to inflation are skewed...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD turns red, risk of more downsides

EUR/USD extended decline below the 1.1350 support zone. A connecting bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.1320 on the 4-hours chart. Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair even settled below the 1.1350 zone, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Vulnerable to downside risks to Euro Area activity – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs cut their forecasts for EUR/USD, now seen at 1.1400 and 1.1600 over the next three and six months respectively. “Unless the upcoming preliminary PMIs show significant upside surprises.”. “We would expect markets to remain focused on downside risks to Euro Area activity. “. “We are therefore...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR Weakens On Dovish ECB, Yet Opposition Rises

The USD gained against its counterparts on Friday, as the Fed’s Vice Chairman Richard Clarida stated that the Fed may discuss the taper pace in its next meeting in December. The statement made headlines, causing market participants to consider the possibility of a faster tightening of the bank’s monetary policy as well as the possibility of earlier rate hikes to come. On the other hand, the EUR weakened against the USD, restarting its slide, as ECB President Lagarde reiterated that a rate hike by the bank in 2022 is unlikely, which was considered as a dovish signal in the markets. It should be noted that the bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy seems to find opposition from within, as Germany’s BuBa President Weidman seems to oppose it and made public statements arguing his case on Friday, raising the stakes for the bank’s December meeting. It should be noted that the pound retreated against the USD and JPY on Friday, yet gained against the broadly weaker EUR, failing to capitalise on the better-than-expected retail sales growth rate for October. Also the Loonie’s slide against the USD seems to continue as the commodity currency was pushed even lower by weakening oil prices but also the possible effect of a rise in Covid cases in Europe on global trade. Gold’s price also tended to be on the retreat as the USD was on the rise, yet inflation worries could support the precious metal as a safe haven. Oil prices seemed to be under pressure as the market eyes the possibility of a number of countries releasing part of their oil reserves which could relieve the tight supply of the oil market.
CURRENCIES
theedgemarkets.com

Euro zone banks still missing ECB's climate risk goals

FRANKFURT (Nov 22): No big euro zone lender meets the European Central Bank's climate risk management goals, the ECB said on Monday, just months before it is due to run the biggest climate stress test to date. The ECB outlined its climate and environment risk-related expectations a year ago but...
ENVIRONMENT
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro / Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Downside Risks Persist

The Euro to Dollar rate entered the new week in a position of vulnerability and at risk of further losses that could eventually see it trading as low as the 1.10 handle should the greenback remain on its front foot while European economies continue to lurch toward another winter of ‘lockdown.’
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Euro crashes against sterling as BOE and ECB divergence widens

The euro declined on Monday morning as investors remained concerned about rising covid-19 cases in Europe. Recent data show that the number of cases has jumped in several countries like Germany, Netherlands, and Austria. Germany has already threatened to announce more restrictions. Austria also started a controversial new lockdown as thousands protested in Vienna over the weekend. The euro has also declined as investors remain concerned about the divergence between the ECB and the Fed. In a statement on Friday, Christine Lagarde reiterated that the bank will not hike interest rates in 2022.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Euro downside move might have further to run – MUFG

Despite falling sharply and reaching levels under 1.1300 (EUR/USD), analyst at MUFG Bank consider there remain factors that could encourage further declines going forward for the euro. They see the negative momentum around the euro likely to persist. Key Quotes:. “Our FX forecasts have shown EUR as the laggard over...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD falls sharply following new lockdowns, dovish Lagarde comments

The EUR/USD pair fell notably Friday, dropping below the 1.13 level as the situation in Europe is getting worse each day. Rising inflation combined with a deteriorating pandemic and ultra dovish ECB could lead to a lockdown-inflation spiral, eventually getting out of control. Earlier in the session, data showed that...
CURRENCIES

