ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Their View | A tale of two Tech coaches

By The Roanoke Times
heraldcourier.com
 5 days ago

Let’s take a look at how two coaches fared during their first six years leading Virginia Tech’s football team. One coach finished his sixth season with a cumulative record of 24 wins and 40 losses, plus a couple ties. Two of those seasons were winning seasons, barely. Throughout those six years,...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
gobblercountry.com

Qualities for Head Coach at Virginia Tech

Justin Fuente has been let go as head coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies football team. While this happened days ago, it’s still a large enough event where it has to be said before we can move forward. He was our first relationship after Frank Beamer. Coach Beamer, or Frank as he often allows people to call him, is a different kind of guy. He is lovable, kind, thoughtful, playful, and funny. As a coach, he was also tough, organized, and detail orientated. He remembers players who played for Tech years ago and still enjoys learning about the new players today. There were a number of years with Coach Beamer that we look back on with a smile. 10 win seasons, beating Miami when they were MIAMI, winning Big East Conference and ACC Coastal Championships. There were also the early and later years that were lacking wins or even solid recruiting. At the end of his tenure, when the end was becoming obvious to all, we began coveting qualities that he didn’t have at the time. High level recruiting of Virginia, depth within the program, and the excitement that we were so used to having on every Saturday. This is what led us to covet Justin Fuente. He was an X’s and O’s coach who seemed to develop quarterback talent and who’s cool demeanor was something that seemed like a breath of fresh air.
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Beamer
Person
Justin Fuente
Person
Whit Babcock
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Michael Devoe scores 37 as Tech snaps losing streak to Georgia

ATHENS -- Georgia Tech snapped a five-game losing streak to Georgia with an 88-78 win at Stegeman Coliseum late Friday night. The Yellow Jackets had senior Michael Devoe to thank for it, mainly. The 6-foot-5 senior from Orlando came in averaging 18 points per game and more than doubled that against the Bulldogs. His career-high 37 points came on 14-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Tech Football#College Football#American Football#Roanoke Times
On3.com

Joel Klatt predicts hires for major head coaching vacancies

The head coaching carousel is alive and well in college football, and the offseason hasn’t even arrived. With Florida, LSU and USC among the premium jobs open at this point, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd, where he predicted who each of those three teams will hire as their next head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Former LSU DB Elias Ricks has four schools standing out

Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTVB

Boise State football: Tale of two 5-4 teams

Boise State and Wyoming both got something off their chests last week. For the Broncos, it was finally notching their first two-game winning streak of the season with a satisfying 40-14 upset of Fresno State. For Wyoming, it was snapping a not-very-pretty four-game losing streak with a 31-17 stifling of Colorado State in the Border War. I’ve picked out two key numbers in favor of Wyoming and two in favor of Boise State tonight. The Cowboys allow only 158 yards per game through the air, by far the fewest in the Mountain West. And they average 4.6 yards per carry to the Broncos’ 2.8. Boise State has a big advantage in turnovers, where their margin for the season is plus-5 versus Wyo’s minus-8. And there’s the good ol’ red zone. The Broncos allow touchdowns on just 42 percent of opponents’ trips. The Pokes defense is at 67 percent.
BOISE, ID
chatsports.com

Kentucky Wins Seventh Game in a Tale of Two Halves vs. Vanderbilt

Kentucky, Kentucky Wildcats football, Vanderbilt University, Vanderbilt Commodores football, Tennessee, Southeastern Conference. The Kentucky football team could do almost nothing wrong in the first half against Vanderbilt. The second half was a different story, yet the Wildcats still improved to 7-3 and clinched sole possession of second in the SEC East with a 34-17 victory over Vanderbilt. There was a lot to love, yet they still left the BBN wanting more in the win.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy