Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Arsenal | Kostas Tsimikas to Start? Sadio Mane Available!

By Charlie Webb
 5 days ago

Liverpool face off against Arsenal on Saturday evening and with a lot of injuries, Jurgen Klopp might change the squad up a bit, so here is our predicted 11.

Joe Dixon

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago;

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

Alisson will remain in net despite a nightmare game against West Ham last time out.

Trent will be at full back after his hat-trick of assists in England’s 10-0 thumping of San Marino. Jurgen Klopp has options as to who partners VVD, but I think Matip will retain his place in the side.

After Andy Robertson’s injury with Scotland, it’s unlikely he will be risked this weekend, leaving Tsimi to fill in at left back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wuq9f_0d2dzKex00
IMAGO / Action Plus

Despite Henderson returning early from England duty for an injury assessment, he should start. Alongside Fabinho and Thiago who are both now back from their injury troubles.

Due to Bobby’s hamstring injury until mid-December, the front three will be a strong one of Mo, Diogo and Sadio.

Charlie Webb

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Fabinho, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain;

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

Alisson stays in goal because he's Alisson, even though he had a shocker against West Ham.

I'd bring Konate in for Joel Matip as I just think him and Virgil are a better pairing and in the long run, they should be our starting centre-backs.

With Andy Robertson being 50/50, I can't see Jurgen Klopp risking him. Tsimikas deserves to play anyway because he's been the better player this season and hasn't put a foot wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zN69J_0d2dzKex00
Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

The midfield picks itself. Jordan Henderson is still a doubt and Naby Keita, James Milner and Curtis Jones are all injured too.

So that leaves us with three midfielders. Fabinho, Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Despite Divock Origi scoring a few peaches the last few games, the front three has to be Jota, Salah and Mane.

