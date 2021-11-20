ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legend Offers Reminder Of Why Liverpool Can Beat Real Madrid To Sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe On A Free Next Summer

By Neil Andrew
 5 days ago

Liverpool legend Ian Rush believes Liverpool should continue to push to sign PSG striker Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer and steal him from under the noses of Real Madrid.

PSG reportedly rejected a huge bid from Real Madrid in this summer's transfer window and many believe the player will join the Spanish club when his contract ends in June.

It has also been reported that the 22 year old is a huge admirer of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hence Reds fans still have a small amount of hope remaining that a deal can be done to bring him to Anfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qvw6s_0d2dz4ca00
IMAGO / Xinhua

Rush On Why The Mbappe Race Is Not Over

Speaking in a column for gambling.com, Rush believes Liverpool should continue to push for the French superstar after what happened with Gini Wijnaldum in the summer.

"The French champions refused to bow to Real Madrid in the summer but Mbappe now looks increasingly likely to run down his contract and leave PSG on a free transfer next year.

"Reports suggest the Bernabeu is where he’s destined to end up but when a player becomes a free agent you never know what direction they might take.

"We all thought Gini Wijnaldum was heading for Barcelona last summer only for PSG to snap him up.

Rush Says Mbappe Would Improve Liverpool

Rush went on to say that Liverpool should only sign players who will improve their starting XI and Mbappe fits that bill.

"Could Liverpool hijack Mbappe’s proposed move to Real Madrid? I know he’s an admirer of Liverpool and in my opinion it would be great if the club could sign someone like him, but Real Madrid’s interest is strong and genuine.

I always say you should only sign players who are better than what you already have in that position. Is Mbappe better than what we currently have in his position? In my opinion yes, I think he’d make Liverpool a stronger team.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

