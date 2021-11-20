ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I Overstepped The Mark' - Former Manchester United Player Gary Neville Admission About Criticism Of Liverpool Player

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes he has overstepped the mark once in his punditry career when he went overboard with criticising a Liverpool player.

The Sky Sports pundit believes comments he made on Sky Sports Monday Night Football went too far and he was rightfully criticised by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vmVe_0d2dz05g00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Neville was speaking to the Daily Mail when he made the admissions.

The retired England international had criticised Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius after a mistake in a Premier League game at Bournemouth claiming 'he's not good enough' and 'its tough to win the league without a good goalkeeper'.

Neville Admits He Took It Too Far With Karius

In his interview with the English newspaper however, Neville admits he went too far on this occasion.

"I think I have overstepped the mark once in punditry when I have attacked a player that was above and beyond what I should have done as an ex-pro, a coach and an owner.'

"I think I am a respectable human being. I thought I went too far on Karius. I said Liverpool would never win the league with him.

"He criticised me after and so did Jurgen Klopp. No problem.

"I look back now and think I criticised the lad too much for his age, his position."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SL5xs_0d2dz05g00
Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

'I Was Right' - Neville

Despite admitting he got it wrong in the nature of his criticism, Neville went on to say that he still believes he was right.

"I actually think I was right. They signed Alisson and Virgil van Dijk and won the Premier League. But that doesn't mean I should have done it.

"I think Gary Neville as a decent human being and professional - knowing how difficult it is to play for United and Liverpool - went too far.

"I want to finish my career with integrity and I will not call for players or managers to be kicked out of clubs, not on performances anyway.'"

Read More Liverpool Coverage

