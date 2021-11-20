ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool v Arsenal: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

By Charlie Webb
 5 days ago

Liverpool face off against Arsenal on Saturday evening and here is everything you need to know ahead of the game!

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool hit a major stumbling block against West Ham in the last Premier League game.

It wasn't ideal as the Hammers overtook the Reds in the league. The same could happen again if Arsenal grab three points at Anfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3saPb6_0d2dyyUS00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mikel Arteta has seemed to find his preferred team. Even though they're not scoring many goals, their defensive display's have been impressive and you can tell they're a team not to take lightly now.

So here is everything you need to know ahead of the Liverpool v Arsenal clash on Saturday the 20th of November!

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 17:30pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 12:30pm ET

Pacific time: 11:30am PT

Central time: 09:30am CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports Football or Sky Go.

For US viewers, the game will be shown live on NBC Sports Network or via Peacock Premium.

Santa Maria Times

Rampant Liverpool dismantles Arsenal 4-0 in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool handed Arsenal a harsh reality check Saturday by tearing through the Gunners in the second half for a 4-0 win in the Premier League. A resurgent Arsenal side had the chance to climb above Liverpool in the standings with a win, but Juergen Klopp's side gave the visitors a reminder that there is still a big gulf in class between the teams.
chatsports.com

chatsports.com

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: In-form Gunners look to continue their push for the Champions League spots and end their Anfield misery against Jurgen Klopp's title hopefuls in classic Premier League showdown

A rejuvenated Arsenal will look to keep their Champions League bid on track when they travel to take on title hopefuls Liverpool this evening. Mikel Arteta has inspired a remarkable turnaround at the Emirates, with his side having won their last three league games to move into fifth place. But...
The Independent

Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

A rejuvenated Arsenal travel to Liverpool FC in pursuit of a 10th successive game without defeat in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s title contenders are targeting a response after defeat to West Ham dropped them to fourth in the table and four points behind front-runners Chelsea. Mikel Arteta is finally finding a tune out of the Gunners with newly-capped England international Emile Smith Rowe in great form having hit the winner last time out against Watford.But with five straight home wins against the Londoners, Liverpool will hope to extend this streak and reestablish themselves in pursuit of the title. Here...
chatsports.com

EnergyBet – Liverpool v Arsenal Offer

It’s Liverpool v Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday and you don’t want to miss this EnergyBet ‘Bet & Get’ offer! Place a £30.00+ in play bet on Liverpool v Arsenal and EnergyBet will give us a £10.00 bonus. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £5.50 and here’s how…
The Independent

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Imperious Liverpool extended their Premier League home winning streak against Arsenal to six on Saturday with an easy 4-0 victory that lifted them to second in the table.Sadio Mane met a perfect free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 39th minute to plant a header across Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for Liverpool’s opening goal.Ramsdale produced a string of spectacular saves to keep Juergen Klopp’s silky strikers at bay. But he could do nothing to stop Diogo Jota skipping past him in the 52nd minute after a dreadful misplaced pass from Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares.Inevitably, Mohamed Salah got in on the act with a close-range volley from a Mane cross in the 73rd minute, before Takumi Minamino came off the bench to turn in a cross from Alexander-Arnold with his first touch in the 77th.Arsenal showed a few flashes of resistance and attacking spirit in the first half - not least from manager Mikel Arteta who squared up angrily with Klopp over a foul in an ugly touch-line exchange that earned both yellow cards.But the Londoners looked crushed at the end, their eight-game unbeaten run over and yet again leaving Anfield empty-handed. The result left them fifth in the league.
