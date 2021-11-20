'I Absolutely Do Not Regret It' - Player Confirms He Took Klopp's Advice To Leave Liverpool

Pedro Chirivella has revealed that he left Liverpool for Nantes because he 'wanted change' and on the advice of manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 24 year old left Liverpool on a free transfer to ply his trade in Ligue 1 after rejecting a new deal at the club.

The midfield player was finally starting to have an impact at Liverpool in the domestic cup competitions when he had to start considering whether his future was away from Anfield.

After 11 appearances for the Liverpool first team the decision was made by the player to move on after seven years at the club.

The Spanish under 17 international sat down with French outlet So Foot to discuss the drivers behind the transfer.

“I wanted change.

"When Nantes came, Christian Gourcuff spoke to me. He trusted me a lot.

"When I spoke of the possibility to Klopp, he told me to go for it, that Ligue 1 had a strong future potential.

"Those words stuck in my head. I made that choice, and today, I absolutely do not regret it”.

At his new club, the player has fitted in well and has already amassed 47 appearances, scoring two goals.

