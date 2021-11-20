ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fabinho Is The Key For Liverpool To Beat Arsenal

By Chris Stonadge
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

Liverpool take on Arsenal at Anfield today, with the Reds hunting a win after a disappointing defeat to West Ham United.

Divock Origi and Trent Alexander-Arnold's goals were not enough for Liverpool as they lost for the first time this season.

Fabinho has worked his way back into Jurgen Klopp's side after a tough injury, and was culpable at times in that fateful day in East London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBQy0_0d2dyvqH00
IMAGO / News Images

But he's going to be the key for the Reds as they take on an in-form Arsenal.

The Brazilian's presence in midfield for his national side stifled the presence of Lionel Messi - and he will be equally important in dealing with Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka when doubling up with Liverpool's fullbacks.

He will also provide cover for the likely marauding midfielders in front of him, providing extra security for the Reds on the break.

Author Verdict

Fabinho's influence is always omnipresent within this Liverpool side, and always seems up for it in a night under the lights.

I wouldn't be surprised if he pulled out a cheeky firecracker from outside of the box, either.

Comments / 0

World Soccer Talk

Liverpool to test Arsenal revival, Solskjaer under pressure

London (AFP) – Liverpool will pose a stern test of Arsenal’s revival when the Premier League title chasers host Mikel Arteta’s resurgent side on Saturday. The international break offered a welcome respite for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Manchester United’s beleaguered manager is in the firing line again as his troubled team head to Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal Receive Aubameyang Injury Boost Ahead of Liverpool Match

International breaks always seem to end with Liverpool fans waiting nervously on injury news, and it’s fair to say the final set of national team fixtures before 2021 ends has been no different. Despite an injury scare, Sadio Mané is in full team training while Jordan Henderson remains a possibility...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 0 - Liverpool 4 match report: shrug

There isn’t much to say about Arsenal’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool that anybody who watches the Premier League won’t have seen themselves. Liverpool are better than Arsenal. Put differently: one of the best teams in the league, playing at home, beat the youngest team in the league. Not a surprising result, right?
PREMIER LEAGUE
