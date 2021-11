Every day I look for something to be extremely grateful for and today it is the fact that we in Erath County are only fighting a single solar plant for now!. Thursday evening, I went to Comanche County to talk to an old friend and meet many new faces. They were all there for one reason. They are looking at two solar plants, one incorporating 10,090 acres and the other 1,027 acres. Hard to imagine 12,000 acres in a sea of solar panels.

ERATH COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO