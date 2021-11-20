ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'He's Done It At The Right Time' - Pressure Intensifies On FSG In Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Stalemate

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and a former Arsenal player have been speaking about the contract stalemate between Mohamed Salah and the club owned by John W Henry's FSG.

There appears to be something of a standoff with the 29 year old out of contract in June 2023.

The situation is making Liverpool supporters concerned that they may end up losing the brilliant Egyptian if the matter is not resolved soon.

Salah has been in sensational form this season helping himself to 15 goals in all competitions and it seems impossible that FSG would allow him to walk away from the club especially as he has declared he wants to stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ositl_0d2dykNW00
IMAGO / Colorsport

Ray Parlour On Salah's Contract Situation

As reported by the Daily Mail Ray Parlour was speaking on talkSPORT when he said Salah had timed his good run of form perfectly.

“He's been unbelievable, frightening with how he's played this season, the goals he's scored."

"He's done it at the right time because now he can demand what he wants really with his new contract.

"I'm sure his representatives are saying to Liverpool: 'Wait a minute, he deserves £400,000-a-week.

"If you're Liverpool owners, yeah he does deserve it because what he's done on that field has been absolutely brilliant.”

Klopp On Salah And The Role Of Sporting Director

At his press conference ahead of the Premier League clash with Arsenal on Saturday, Klopp was also asked about Salah's contract status.

The Liverpool manager was clear on the need of a sporting director to handle these situations to make sure football doesn't cross over with off the field matters.

“I speak to players constantly but it is not the right thing for a manager to speak to players about contracts.

“When a player is very important for you and you say, 'You can have this or that' and he doesn’t want to hear it and says: 'I think I'm worth more than that!’...this conversation shouldn't happen with the person who is responsible for football things.

"You need someone in between. For the player that is the agent, for the club it is the sporting director."

