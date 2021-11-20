ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Machine Gray Metallic Mazda CX-5 Touring

Roanoke Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGray 2021 Mazda CX-5 Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV®...

roanoke.com

Roanoke Times

2020 Deep Crystal Blue Mica Mazda CX-30 Premium

Deep Crystal Blue Mica 2020 Mazda CX-30 Premium AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2021 Snowflake White Pearl Mica Mazda CX-30 2.5 S

Clean CARFAX. Snowflake White Pearl Mica 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2021 Polymetal Gray Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition Turbo

Polymetal Gray 2021 Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition Turbo AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 227hp. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
CarBuzz.com

Meet The 2023 Mazda CX-50: Built For The Great Outdoors

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 was revealed today during a virtual event. The new crossover from one of our favorite brands won't replace the similarly named CX-5, but is expected to account for 150,000 sales a year, according to the company. It will do battle with a bunch of strong-selling compact crossover competitors like the Toyota Rav4, Nissan Rogue Sport and Hyundai Tucson.
Autoblog

2023 Mazda CX-50 is bigger, burlier than CX-5

Although Mazda is still keeping plenty of the specifics about the 2023 CX-50, its most rugged SUV, under wraps, Mazda engineer Dave Coleman provided plenty of information to give us a much better idea of the size of the vehicle and what it's based on. Generally speaking, it's bigger than the existing CX-5, and it's more capable.
Roanoke Times

2015 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota Tacoma Base

Clean CARFAX. Gray 2015 Toyota Tacoma 4WD 2.7L I4 DOHC 16V 4WD. * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * 2015 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.
GeekyGadgets

Mazda CX-50 crossover gets official

Mazda is launching a new SUV in the USA, the Mazda CX-50 crossover and the car will go into production at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) plant in Huntsville, Alabama in January 2022. The new Mazda CX-50 crossover will come with the Skyactiv-G 2.5 naturally aspirated engine or Skyactiv-G 2.5...
gmauthority.com

2023 Mazda CX-50 Revealed As GMC Terrain AT4 Rival

Mazda just unveiled the all-new 2023 Mazda CX-50, offered as a rugged off-road-flavored crossover that was designed and developed for North American customers with an active outdoor lifestyle. When it hits the market, the Mazda CX-50 will rival the GMC Terrain AT4. Outside, the 2023 Mazda CX-50 is draped in...
Roanoke Times

2013 Tempest Blue Metallic Volkswagen Jetta TDI 2.0

Blue 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 2.0 FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged DIESEL. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
CarBuzz.com

2022 Mazda CX-50

We regard Mazda's SUVs highly as they offer an appealing blend of style, quality, and sophistication. However, they've never been thought of as rugged, capable off-roaders. This is a perception that Mazda wants to change and it has gotten to work doing just that with this, the new CX-50. It will be sold alongside the CX-5 but caters to customers with more adventurous lifestyles. To that end, the CX-50 boasts more rugged styling, a standard all-wheel-drive system, and high-strength roof rails to carry all your equipment to wherever you need to take it. It may not be a Land Rover but the CX-50 looks like a fine alternative to off-road-focused versions of the Toyota RAV4.
Carscoops

Mazda Is Ready To Tackle The Wilderness With Rugged 2023 CX-50

Mazda today took the wraps off of the brand new 2023 CX-50 SUV. The rugged-looking off-roader is Mazda’s attempt at a rugged off-roader that doesn’t sacrifice too much on-road performance in the pursuit of capabilty. Set to be built at Mazda and Toyota’s joint plant in Huntsville, Alabama, with production...
CarBuzz.com

All-New CX-50 Will Help Mazda DOUBLE Sales In America

The Mazda CX-50 will make its highly-anticipated debut later today, and the Japanese manufacturer has high hopes for this new SUV. In an interview with Automotive News, Mazda's CEO shared his hopes for the new crossover. "We have developed the car in line with requests from North American customers, so we have high expectations for the CX-50," said Akira Marumoto. By focusing on North American demands, Mazda hopes to add 150,000 sales to its existing tally of 130,000 units sold this year so far. Mazda will also go further than that, launching a total of five new SUVs and an EV platform.
thedetroitbureau.com

Mazda Unveils New CX-50

This story has been updated with additional information. Mazda’s the latest automaker to attempt to meet the needs of Americans looking to get back to nature with a new vehicle designed to tackle the off-road environment with its 2022 CX-50. The Japanese automaker unveiled the new crossover utility today and...
Consumer Reports.org

Preview: Mazda Reveals the All-New 2023 CX-50

Mazda appears to be targeting the popular Subaru Crosstrek with a rugged-looking little SUV of its own. The all-new 2023 Mazda CX-50, revealed in advance of the LA Auto Show this week, features standard all-wheel drive, increased ground clearance, an off-road driving mode, and a more rugged appearance compared with Mazda’s other small SUVs, like the CX-30 and CX-5.
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Mazda CX-50 is a compact crossover with rugged looks, standard AWD

Mazda late on Monday provided a first look at the 2023 CX-50, a compact crossover the automaker said is aimed at outdoor enthusiasts and other lifestyle-oriented buyers. Mazda is holding back detailed specifications until closer to the market launch next spring, but we know the CX-50 will come with standard all-wheel drive and initially be offered with the choice of a 2.5-liter inline-4 or 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4. In each case a 6-speed automatic will be standard.
Roanoke Times

2018 Jet Black Mica Mazda CX-5 Sport

Jet Black Mica 2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 25287 miles below market average! 24/30 City/Highway MPG. Awards:. * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags...
Autoblog

Mazda CX-60 premium RWD crossover spied during filming

We might have just gotten our first glimpse at one of Mazda's highly-anticipated rear-wheel-drive cars. The upcoming Mazda CX-60 has been spotted during what appears to be a commercial or promotional video shoot in Japan. A spy video captured two vehicles driving down a coastal mountain road (the video has...
Roanoke Times

2015 Magnetic Metallic Ford F-250SD XL

Gray 2015 Ford F-250SD XL 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V Flex Fuel 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * Strong towing and payload capacities; wide range of equipment levels and...
Roanoke Times

2019 Burgundy Ford Edge SEL

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Burgundy 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD 8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT AWD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
