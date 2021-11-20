I used a week of vacation time in my first two months of a new job. My boss was inspired

My spouse and I both work well-paid full-time desk jobs. We are both naturally savers, and have lived under our income for two decades while minimizing lifestyle inflation. We make 10 times the median household income of our city, but we are not generally flashy spenders. I drive a 17-year-old car and shop at local thrift stores. Our friends probably suspect we are well-off, but they don’t know the details. We are fortunate to have a significant amount of disposable income monthly and would like to spend it on travel and entertainment. We can easily afford to bring our children’s friends, or our adult family friends, along on our monthly mini-vacations. Examples would be a weekend at the local amusement park with platinum-level passes, or a short stay in a pricy tourist town a few hours away. It’s more fun for our kids to have friends there, and we prefer to have other adults along too.

