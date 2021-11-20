ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Defense and Dead Children

By Guest Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new national defense budget looms. Maybe we’re running out of wars to fight, but no matter. The proposed figure before Congress is bigger than ever: $778 billion. How fascinating — and how irrelevant — that the vote is scheduled just a few days after the New York Times published its...

defense.gov

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III Phone Call with Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana on the phone today to discuss recent events in the South China Sea. Both Secretaries welcomed recent bilateral efforts to continue strengthening the U.S.-Philippines...
Frontiersman

Arctic, Alaska take on new importance in national defense planning

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski announced Nov. 17 that the U.S. Department of Defense has selected Anchorage as the location for the new Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies. Named for the late U.S. Senator Ted Stevens, the Stevens Center will support and strengthen advances DoD is making in the...
Uprise RI

David Oppenheimer: Pressure Senator Reed on 2022 National Defense Authorization Act

With critical support from the United States, the Saudi-led coalition’s bombardment and blockade of Yemen has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The coalition’s devastating air and sea blockade has deprived Yemen of food, fuel and medical supplies, pushing 16 million people to the brink of famine. As of last year, over 230,000 Yemeni people had been killed in the conflict. Half of the children in Yemen are at risk of starvation with the United Nations estimating that 400,000 Yemeni children could die this year due to starvation or one every 75 seconds.
Fortune

The highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history is on a mission to take the armed forces electric

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. In 1965, Bob Dylan performed his first electric concert at the Newport Folk Festival and got booed off the stage. In 2021, Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of the Department of Defense and highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history, made her own visit to Newport, R.I. And like the iconic folkie-turned-rocker, her mission was to go electric.
thedrive

Flurry Of Air Force Transports Head To East Africa As Potential For Ethiopia Evacuation Grows

A coalition of anti-government factions has been getting closer to Ethiopia's capital after more than a year of civil war. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Plane spotters using online flight tracking software have noticed an unusual uptick in U.S. Air Force logistics flights, primarily involving C-17A Globemaster III cargo planes, heading from various points in the United States to the East African country of Djibouti in the past few days. This comes amid reports that the U.S. military has started positioning troops in the region for a potential evacuation operation into neighboring Ethiopia, which is embroiled in a civil conflict. An alliance of armed groups in that country is now threatening to march on the capital and overthrow Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed if he does not step down and open a path to a new government.
AFP

US, Russian military chiefs speak on the phone

Top generals from Russia and the United States spoke over the phone on Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry said, amid Western fears that Moscow might be plotting to invade neighbouring Ukraine. The ministry said in a statement that Chief of Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley discussed "current questions of international security", without providing further details. A statement from the Pentagon confirmed the call and said they discussed "security-related issues of concern". "The phone call is a continuation of communication between both leaders to ensure risk reduction and operational de-confliction," the Pentagon said.
The Independent

100 days since Taliban gained control: The Afghan women and children subsisting on raw flour facing toughest winter yet

While the bitterly cold weather claims scores of lives in Afghanistan each winter, many fear this year will be far deadlier than others due to the nation grappling with its worst food crisis since records started.Abdullah*, an eight-year-old boy living in the Taliban-seized country, is already feeling the grave effects of the humanitarian crisis.“We have bread and sometimes rice, but never meat and fruit,” he tells The Independent. “We have so much less food than before and it makes me worried. Sometimes, when we don’t have food I go to sleep without eating anything.”Zarghuna, his mother, says the family have...
US News and World Report

Russian Military Tracks U.S. Guided Missile Destroyer in Black Sea

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's military is tracking the guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke after it entered the Black Sea to patrol with NATO allies, TASS news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Thursday. The manoeuvre comes at a time of high tension in the region, with...
Fox News

China could use its hypersonic weapons in surprise nuclear attack on US: top military official

New details about China’s summer test of a new hypersonic weapon emerged during an interview this week with the second-highest ranking member of the U.S. military. Vice-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten (USAF) spoke with CBS News in an exclusive interview detailing the test that gained global attention in October – months after China conducted it.
The Independent

Army announces ‘most radical shake-up for decades’ amid cuts to troop numbers

The British Army has announced its “Future Soldier” programme, claiming the project offers the most radical reform for the last two decades in order to shape a force fit to fight the wars of the 21st century.The restructuring comes as the strength of the regular army is due to be reduced from 82,000 to 73,000 in the next four years, with focus on expeditionary units which can be deployed to conflict zones as well as setting up bases abroad.The new strategy will be buttressed by an investment of £41.3bn over the next decade on equipment, £8.6bn more than had previously...
thedrive

Pentagon Stands Up New Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Group As Congress Pushes For Even More Action

There is finally a growing consensus that unexplained aerial phenomena may represent national security risks. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Late last night, the Pentagon released a memorandum outlining the creation of a new organization focused on the issue of so-called unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP, more commonly referred to as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, and the threats they might pose to national security. This group will replace the existing UAP Task Force within the U.S. Navy and will be focused entirely on encounters in areas designated as Special Use Airspace, or SUA, such as warning areas off America's East and West Coasts where many reported incidents have occurred in the past. Separately, a number of members of Congress are calling for the U.S. military to take much broader action, including in a proposed amendment to the Senate's draft of the annual defense policy bill for the 2022 Fiscal Year.
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
