NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. President Joe Biden is tapping America’s oil stockpile, along with China, India, South Korea, Japan and the United Kingdom in a coordinated effort to ease energy prices. Releasing under 100 million barrels of oil probably will have a small and transitory affect. But a user cartel of sorts is a direct response to the one that exists for suppliers, and could have some important impact in the long run.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO