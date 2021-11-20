ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

For the first time ever, OTT platforms to participate in 52nd edition of IFFI

hawaiitelegraph.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): For the first time ever, over the top (OTT) platforms are going to participate in the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India which will kickstart in Goa on Saturday. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, while speaking on the...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

5 Indian movies and series to watch this weekend on OTT platforms

So what do have for our weekly list of Indian offerings on the various streaming platforms? It is going to be a true mixed bag. For, we have fare from every possible genre. We have a horror comedy from Tamil in the form of Aranmanai 3. There is a Telugu fun drama series, and that would be 3 Roses. Squad is a Hindi action and emotion tale. Comedy and satire quotient will be upped by the Malayalam flick Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham. The Hindi web series Special Ops 1.5 will fall into the espionage thriller segment.
MOVIES
Variety

‘My Share of Sky,’ ‘The Forgotten History,’ ‘Baghjan,’ ‘Shivamma’ Win Film Bazaar Awards

Nepalese project “Ek Mutthi Badal” (My Share of Sky) by Sahara Sharma has won the Rotterdam Lab Award at India’s Film Bazaar virtual co-production market. “Ek Mutthi Badal” producer Abhimanyu Dixit is the emerging South Asian producer chosen to attend the Rotterdam Lab Program at the 2022 edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam. Roya Sadat’s “The Forgotten History” (Afghanistan, Spain) won the Institut Francais and Produire Au Sud Award, which provides support for script translation to French and two script consultations. The Bazaar’s Work in Progress lab includes two awards, the Prasad Lab Digital Intermediate Award and the Moviebuff Appreciation...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddhadeb Dasgupta
Person
Dilip Kumar
Person
Anurag Thakur
aithority.com

Contemporary Artist Zhang Huan Enters NFT Metaverse With EchoX. His first-Ever NFT Art Project Invites Participants To Complete The Work Exhibited At The Hermitage

NFT curating expert EchoX is excited to present ‘The NFT Art Trilogy’, the debut NFT collection by contemporary artist Zhang Huan partnered with the State Hermitage Museum. The Chinese artist is best known for his early performance art centered around existential explorations and social commentary. His latest work ‘The NFT Art Trilogy’ comprises 3 parts, ‘Ash Square’, ‘The Celestial Burial of an Artist’ and ‘Poppy Fields’, the first two works will be displayed at the museum’s Ethereal Aether virtual NFT exhibition from 10 November. The artist and EchoX are now calling for art lovers and crypto fans all over the world to participate in his virtual performance art and complete ‘The Celestial Burial of an Artist’ together. Whitelist opens now at EchoX platform.
VISUAL ART
dallassun.com

South Africa, Vietnam, UAE to participate in BTS-2021 for the first time

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI): For the first time South Africa, Vietnam and UAE will be participating in the Bengaluru Tech Summit - 2021 (BTS-2021) which will be held from November 17-19. Dr. CN Ashwatha Narayana, the Karnataka Minister for IT/BT and ST addressing a press conference regarding 'Growing...
INDIA
deephouseamsterdam.com

Sven Väth is dropping an NFT on music-focused Atlanticus, a first-ever for both the German DJ and the French platform

Announcing a sparkling connection with Cocoon and the world-class DJ Sven Väth for our first drop ever. Atlanticus is a music-driven NFT platform offering exclusive experiences to creators and fans. We are driven by the belief in music becoming exclusive again. By utilizing the blockchain and NFT technology, Atlanticus offers...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ott#Iffi#Ani#Union Information#Brics#Indian
Variety

Netflix India Content Chief Monika Shergill Discusses Local Strategy – APOS India

Post pandemic, the Indian streaming audience is willing to consume varied content, and Netflix plans to serve them from around the world, as well as offering a plethora of local content, according to Monika Shergill, VP, content, Netflix India. Speaking at the APOS India media conference on Tuesday, Shergill said, “Over the last couple of years, we’ve had a dramatic growth … what we’ve really seen and learned over the last couple of years, particularly, is that the Indian audience is really ready for a lot of experimentation.” Shergill, who originally hails from the world of linear television, with stints at Star...
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

Film star's death sets India's sights on eye donations

Mourning fans of beloved Indian film star Puneeth Rajkumar are pledging to give up their eyes after the actor's untimely death brought his post-mortem organ donation into focus. More than 7,000 members of the public have committed themselves to post-mortem eye donations since Rajkumar's death, said the clinic's managing director K. Bhujang Shetty.
CELEBRITIES
hawaiitelegraph.com

US extends support to India's target of 20 pc Ethanol blending by 2025

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): At the twelfth ministerial-level meeting of the India-United States Trade Policy Forum (TPF) in New Delhi on Tuesday, the US marked its support to India's ambitious goal of reaching 20 per cent ethanol blending country in the next five year and expressed an interest in supplying ethanol to India for fuel purposes.
INDUSTRY
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Int’l Studios Rebrands as Universal International Studios

NBCUniversal International Studios has rebranded as Universal International Studios, the international NBCUniversal studio arm said on Tuesday, saying the change was designed “to further align with Universal Studio Group and its sister studios UCP, Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio.” The division, which is based in London and L.A., includes such production companies as Matchbox Pictures (Clickbait), Tony Ayres Productions, David Heyman’s Heyday Television, Working Title Television (We Are Lady Parts), Carnival Films (Downton Abbey, The Last Kingdom), Monkey Kingdom (Made in Chelsea). The studio said it produces programming for various parties and is also “a leading supplier of programming for NBCUniversal platform Peacock, with titles such as We Are Lady Parts and The Capture returning for second seasons. Irreverent will also debut on the service.” Said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group: “We want the marketplace to know we are truly Universal. As a unified studio group, home to world-leading talent, we have access to enviable resources within the NBCUniversal ecosystem. So, with our international studio now more aligned than ever, we are firmly positioned to truly harness the global power of our four studio divisions to create more ground-breaking original series for local and global audiences.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
AFP

India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies

India's government will introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a framework for a central bank-backed digital money, parliament said in a shock announcement late Tuesday. India's central bank announced in June that it is working to introduce its own digital currency by the end of the year, while warning it has "serious concerns" about private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and others.
INDIA
hawaiitelegraph.com

DPIFF Awards announce their esteemed Co-Powered by Partners for the 2022 edition of the Prestigious Award Ceremony

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/Target Media): Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 has set it's foot with a blazing aura and excitement we can look forward to. TeamThe Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 in affiliation with Incredible India is celebrating the Grandeur of Indian Cinema, Indian...
MUSIC
ABC News

Marvel to release comic showcasing Indigenous heroes

Indigenous heroes have historically been underrepresented in the comic world, but Marvel's Voices is setting out to change that narrative with the release of their "Heritage #1" comic. Marvel's "Voices: Heritage #1" is a "one-shot" comic that spotlights some of Marvel's greatest Indigenous superheroes. Through high-octane art, Indigenous and First...
COMICS
Variety

Firas Khoury Flies ‘The Flag’ in Cairo, Lines Up ‘Dear Tarkovsky,’ Written With Hany Abu-Assad

In the gripping, naturalistic drama “The Flag” (“Alam”), a Palestinian-Israeli teen, living in a village in the Galilee, undergoes a political awakening catalyzed by a pretty, outspoken girl from his high school class. He joins her, along with some of his buddies, to secretly replace the Israeli flag flying from their school’s rooftop with a Palestinian one on the eve of a visit by a prominent Israeli official. Encompassing a love story and a coming-of-age story, “The Flag” is the first feature directed and written by Firas Khoury, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, known for his prize-winning shorts “Maradona’s Legs” and...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy