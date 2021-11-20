For the first time ever, OTT platforms to participate in 52nd edition of IFFI

NBCUniversal International Studios has rebranded as Universal International Studios, the international NBCUniversal studio arm said on Tuesday, saying the change was designed “to further align with Universal Studio Group and its sister studios UCP, Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio.” The division, which is based in London and L.A., includes such production companies as Matchbox Pictures (Clickbait), Tony Ayres Productions, David Heyman’s Heyday Television, Working Title Television (We Are Lady Parts), Carnival Films (Downton Abbey, The Last Kingdom), Monkey Kingdom (Made in Chelsea). The studio said it produces programming for various parties and is also “a leading supplier of programming for NBCUniversal platform Peacock, with titles such as We Are Lady Parts and The Capture returning for second seasons. Irreverent will also debut on the service.” Said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group: “We want the marketplace to know we are truly Universal. As a unified studio group, home to world-leading talent, we have access to enviable resources within the NBCUniversal ecosystem. So, with our international studio now more aligned than ever, we are firmly positioned to truly harness the global power of our four studio divisions to create more ground-breaking original series for local and global audiences.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO