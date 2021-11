Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 22 (ANI): Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20I against Bangladesh on Monday due to the illness of his child. "Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20I against Bangladesh today due to illness of his child and will depart for Dubai before the match," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

