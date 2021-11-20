Downtown Pittsburgh winter homeless shelter reopens, but covid limits capacity to 68 people per night

Amid bouts of chilly wind, icy rain and temperatures dipping into the 30s, several dozen people showed up at the steps of Downtown Pittsburgh’s Smithfield United Church of Christ this past week in need of a warm place to sleep.

An average of 25 to 35 people who are homeless — or between stable residences such as couch-surfing or living in tents or cars — sought shelter nightly at the seasonal emergency housing option, according to Jacqueline Hunter, senior manager of homeless services at Pittsburgh Mercy’s Operation Safety Net. It operates out of the nearly 100-year-old church basement on Smithfield Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

The annual winter shelter reopened Monday and continues to operate throughout the covid-19 pandemic as it did last year — though extra social-distancing measures and a 68-person maximum limit remain in place, Hunter said.

If more than 68 people need a cot or sleeping bag — with more than 100 a night being served during winter storms in pre-pandemic years — some will have to be turned away.

Operated by Pittsburgh Mercy in partnership with the church and Allegheny County’s Human Services department, the shelter offers each person who stays there a free meal, shower and laundry facilities for anyone in need.

It’s basing its capacity limit and other pandemic-spurred changes off guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Allegheny County Health Department.

“Covid is still a factor, and we are adhering to CDC protocols at the shelter, including the decreased capacity again this year,” Hunter said. “There will certainly be an increase in the floor of individuals utilizing the shelter system as the weather gets colder.”

People will not be turned away because they are not vaccinated for covid-19, though the shelter’s staff and Pittsburgh Mercy’s medical experts encourage everyone to do so. They’ll help those who haven’t to make a vaccine appointment.

Rather than the hot buffet of prior years, dinners provided by Community Kitchen Pittsburgh will be pre-packaged and served grab-and-go style.

Volunteers and staff at the shelter also can connect those in need with permanent and transitional housing options and medical and behavioral health referrals, though such consultations will be done by videoconference.

Unlike last year, there is just one shelter this year for both men and women — though women and children will have a separate sleeping area.

The shelter is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week through at least March 15.

In addition to the county and Pittsburgh Mercy, funding for the shelter to operate comes from a City of Pittsburgh emergency solutions grant, the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Highmark Health and the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Shepherd’s Heart Fellowship & Veterans Home.

How to help

Shelter coordinators are accepting monetary and in-kind donations of new and gently used items.

Monetary donations can be made through Pittsburgh Mercy’s website or by mailing a check to its North Shore location at 1200 Reedsdale St. Checks should be made payable to “Pittsburgh Mercy.” Note “Winter Shelters” on the memo line. To make a donation by phone, call Michelle Mooney at 412-697-0730.

Donors are asked not to bring items to the shelter because of covid-19 concerns.

Items in need include gently used winter coats, sleeping bags and tents and new underwear, hats, scarves, gloves, boots, socks and personal hygiene items like shampoo, deodorant, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste. To donate, call 412-232-5739, ext. 4 and schedule an appointment.