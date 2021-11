(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania has regained about 70 percent of the more than one million jobs it lost in the pandemic. New state figures also show Pennsylvania's unemployment rate fell in October for the eighth month in a row. The figures, from the state Department of Labor and Industry, show also that payrolls grew but those looking for work shrank as employers struggle to find workers. The unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 6 percent from September's rate. The national unemployment rate in October was four-point six percent.

