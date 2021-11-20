ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stanley Johnson must be investigated over sex harassment ‘just like Joe Bloggs’ say shadow ministers

By Maya Oppenheim
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OhX9A_0d2dwPR300

Stanley Johnson must be investigated over allegations of sexual harassment “like Joe Bloggs” would be, and his response to the claims shows he has no remorse, two prominent Labour women have said.

The prime minister’s father is accused by Caroline Nokes , chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee in the House of Commons, of forcefully smacking her on the backside at the Conservative Party conference in 2003.

Ms Nokes’ decision to come forward prompted political journalist Ailbhe Rea to allege she was “groped” by the 81-year-old at the same even in 2019.

But while some have sought to excuse or downplay the allegations – such as GB News presenter Isabel Oakeshott, who said Mr Johnson was “handsy” but “charming” – two Labour figures insist he must be held to account.

“The rule of law should apply equally,” Tulip Siddiq, shadow minister for children and early years, told The Independent. “ If Stanley Johnson has acted inappropriately, he has to be treated in accordance with the rule of law like Joe Bloggs.”

Jess Phillips, shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, hit out at Mr Johnson’s response to the allegations.

Approached by Sky News for comment, Mr Johnson said: “I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all – but there you go. And no reply ... Hey ho, good luck and thanks.”

Ms Phillips said: “His reaction – he said ‘hey ho’ – is not the reaction of a man taking this seriously, in my opinion.

“When I spoke to Caroline about it, she said she wants to speak up about these things so people feel they can speak up and it won’t be tolerated.”

She said sexual harassment and assault occurs in all walks of life, from the shop floor to the corridors of Westminster.

“People grope people a lot in parliament,” she said. “It is absolutely staggering. Lots goes unreported. People are scared to come forward. But this is less so now. People are more likely to come forward.”

She said she was speaking to a male MP recently, who asked her to pass him the milk before saying “Am I allowed to talk to you anymore? What am I allowed to say?”.

“I said: ‘You can ask me to pass you the milk, just don’t grope my tits’. Legislators should not go around saying they can’t talk to women when half the population is women.”

Ms Siddiq, who is MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, recalled an incident years ago where she was grabbed by a man on the street in Kings Cross in central London.

“I was on my way from uni,” she said. “It was not late, it was about 6pm. But there was no-one around. This man came out of a restaurant. He came and grabbed me from behind. I managed to run away.”

Speaking in a Sky News cross-party discussion with other female MPs about how to tackle violence against women, Ms Nokes said: “I can remember a really prominent man – at the time the Conservative candidate for Teignbridge in Devon – smacking me on the backside about as hard as he could and going, 'oh, Romsey, you've got a lovely seat'.”

Ms Nokes was in her thirties at the time and the prospective parliamentary candidate for what is now her constituency before the 2005 general election.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the allegations should be “fully investigated”.

Boris Johnson’s spokesperson previously said: “I’m not going to be drawn into specific allegations against a private individual. Of course, we would want anyone in any circumstance who feels they have been a victim of any kind of harassment to come forward and report them to the appropriate authorities.”

A representative for Stanley Johnson has been contacted for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Journalist sparks backlash over Stanley Johnson tweet, saying police should focus on probing ‘real crimes’

Journalist Isabel Oakeshott has received backlash after posting a tweet saying police should focus on “investigating real crimes” in the wake of the Stanley Johnson allegations.The right-wing commentator shared a picture with Johnson along with the message: “The charming Stanley Johnson can be a little over-friendly – indeed handsy – but I don’t believe this is one for the police. Officers should focus their limited resources on investigating real crimes.”Oakeshott’s tweet follows allegations that Johnson inappropriately touched MP Caroline Nokes and journalist Ailbhe Rea.In response, Stanley Johnson told The Sun newspaper: “I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tory environment group investigates groping allegations against ambassador Stanley Johnson

A Tory environmental group is making internal inquiries about the allegations made against ambassador Stanley Johnson after a senior MP and a journalist both accused him of inappropriately touching them.Tory MP Caroline Nokes has claimed the prime minister’s father forcefully smacked her on the backside at in 2003, and political journalist Ailbhe Rea claimed she was “groped” by him in 2019.The Conservative Environment Network (CEN) – an independent forum of campaigners linked to the party, which boasts Mr Johnson as its international ambassador – has condemned the alleged conduct.The group said in a statement: “We take all allegations of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Jess Phillips
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Tulip Siddiq
Person
Isabel Oakeshott
Person
Caroline Nokes
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Sex#Labour#The House Of Commons#Conservative Party#Gb News#Sky News
The Independent

Channel tragedy emphasises dangers of migrant crossings, says minister

Immigration Minister Kevin Foster confirmed Priti Patel will speak to her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, this morning about the next steps the two countries can take to halt small boats crossing the Channel. Mr Foster said his “heart goes out in terms of those who have lost their lives yesterday...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Talk of ‘legal migration’ is a fig leaf to hide our shame

Even before the body count was confirmed in the latest Channel migrant tragedy, politicians, including our vile home secretary, and pundits were singing the same old tune about “legal routes” and the evil of people traffickers. Well, yes we know all that. What we need to face up to is...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

UK approach to small boats crisis branded ‘shameful’ by former Tory adviser

The UK and France’s response to the migrant crisis in the English Channel has been branded “shameful” by a Tory peer who served as a senior adviser to William Hague during his time as foreign secretary.Arminka Helic’s comment came as Sir Keir Starmer accused home secretary Priti Patel of chasing headlines with threats to turn back small boats while failing to achieve anything to resolve the problem, which on Wednesday saw at least 27 people drown after a dinghy sank.Ms Patel today told the House of Commons that “in terms of toughness… I have not ruled anything out”.Delivering a statement...
U.K.
The Independent

Inside Politics: Johnson and Macron vow further cooperation after Channel tragedy

Human tragedy struck in the Channel near Calais yesterday, where 27 people – a child among them – drowned when their dinghy capsized attempting to make the treacherous journey from France to Britain. The loss of life is thought to be the worst-ever migrant disaster in the Channel and one that many observers feared was just around the corner, as record numbers risk their lives in search of a better future. The fall out from the tragedy very quickly turned political, with London and Paris embroiled in a blame game about how to deal with the crisis, while some opposition parties laid the blame squarely at the door at the UK government, who they say must provide safe and legal routes for refugees to find sanctuary. Elsewhere, there are fresh negative briefings against Boris Johnson coming out of Rishi Sunak’s Treasury, the new German government has warned the UK against breaching the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, and parliamentary authorities are reviewing rules after an MP was told she couldn’t take her three-month-old son to a debate.
POLITICS
The Independent

New Zealand opposition leader Collins ousted by caucus

A year after suffering a huge election loss, New Zealand's conservative opposition leader Judith Collins was ousted Thursday by her caucus.Collins was in the role for a tumultuous 16 months. She never polled well as leader of the National Party, even after liberal Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern s popularity began to fade somewhat in recent months as a coronavirus outbreak took hold in Auckland Rumors about a possible move against Collins had been circulating for weeks. But she ended up making the first move on Wednesday night by stripping former leader and potential rival Simon Bridges of his portfolios.Collins...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Brexit loyalties will play a key role in the next general election

The 2017 election taught Labour how to lose and the Conservatives how to win. So said Robert Ford, professor of politics at the University of Manchester and the lead author of the definitive study of the 2019 election, at the launch of the book last night. By which he meant...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Minister blacked out and was carried home after drink spiked in bar

Conservative MP Mims Davies has revealed how her drink was spiked during a night out, causing her to black out in a bar in her constituency.The MP for Mid Sussex and the government’s employment minister, called on home secretary Priti Patel to bring in tougher enforcement measures to protect women.Ms Davies said she found an unidentifiable black substance in her glass while out drinking with friends at a bar in Haywards Heath.“I found something black in the bottom of my drink,” the Tory MP told BBC Radio Sussex. “I pulled it out and didn’t really think anything of it, and...
U.K.
The Independent

Powerful Tory backbench committee in talks with Boris Johnson amid rumours over leadership

A delegation of Conservative backbenchers have held talks with Boris Johnson amid swirling speculation about MPs’ dissatisfaction over his performance as prime minister.In an unusual move, the executive of the 1922 Committee met the PM en masse in 10 Downing Street.It came as a senior Tory MP told The Independent that the PM risks a challenge to his leadership in the new year unless he halts his recent run of political blunders.Party sources have played down reports that as many as a dozen MPs have sent letters of no confidence in the PM to 1922 chairman Sir Graham Brady, with...
POLITICS
The Independent

New powers to stop and search protesters and make ‘locking on’ a crime added to controversial policing bill

The government is proposing new laws that would allow police to stop and search protesters without suspicion and make “locking on” a crime.Amendments to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which has already included “draconian” powers to ban protests over noise, were sparked by disruption caused by Insulate Britain demonstrations.Members of the House of Lords voiced anger over the late addition to the bill, which has already been voted on by MPs. Campaigners accused the government of trying to bypass parliamentary scrutiny.The proposals include tougher sentences for blocking motorways and allowing police officers to stop and search anyone at...
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

351K+
Followers
136K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy