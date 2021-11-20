ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift scores eighth consecutive No 1 album with Red (Taylor’s Version)

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Taylor Swift has achieved her eighth consecutive No 1 album in the UK, thanks to her re-recorded version of Red.

The US artist’s new incarnation of her fourth album, originally released in 2012, comes after she topped the charts with her re-recorded version of Fearless earlier this year.

She is now tied with Kylie Minogue for No 1 albums, with Madonna the only female artist to have more, at 12.

Swift is also the female artist with the most UK No 1 albums this century, having achieved five chart-toppers in the last three years alone.

On the singles chart, Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well” from Red (Taylor’s Version) debuted at No 3, making it the longest song to reach the top five.

In a five-star review, The Independent ’s albums critic Helen Brown called Red (Taylor’s Version) a “brighter, better version of a terrific pop album”.

Swift is currently re-recording and re-releasing all six of the albums originally released by her former label, Big Machine Records, to gain total control over her music.

Her plan is that fans will be able to enjoy the new versions rather than the originals, the masters of which were bought then sold by music manager Scooter Braun, against her wishes.

Adele is almost certain to take over the No 1 album spot in the UK and the US next Friday, after releasing her fourth album, 30 on Friday 19 November.

Read The Independent ’s review of 30 here .

