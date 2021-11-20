ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Why London department store Harrods is partnering with software company SevenRooms to track whether diners are big spenders or late to bookings

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjpFY_0d2dw9du00
Restaurants can add tags to their diners on SevenRooms. SevenRooms
  • Harrods is partnering with SevenRooms to track which diners are big spenders or VIP guests.
  • SevenRooms' software collects data from diners' bookings, orders, and notes added by restaurant staff.
  • Harrods plans to use the data to customize diners' experiences at 14 of its food and drinks outlets.

Harrods, London's most iconic department store, is partnering with restaurant-technology company SevenRooms to capture key data about their customers. This includes whether they showed up to their booking, what they ordered, and whether they're big spenders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6VzP_0d2dw9du00
Restaurant groups can view diners' order history. SevenRooms

SevenRooms' software allows restaurants to take online orders, manage bookings, and gather feedback from guests about their visits — and then use the data from this to advertise promotions and market events.

They can even personalize diners' restaurant experience by recommending wines they know they like or remembering their allergies.

Harrods is rolling out the software at 14 of its food and beverage outlets, and data collected at each restaurant will be shared with the others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7pwV_0d2dw9du00
Harrods is rolling out the software at 14 food and beverage outlets, including Harrods Social by Jason Atherton. Harrods

"Our aspiration is to tailor every element of the experience to our customers' needs, so the more information we have the more successful we can be in this," Ashley Saxton, director of restaurants at Harrods, told Insider.

"This could be one of our head chefs surprising a returning guest with a birthday cake, the staff inviting customers to return for an annual celebration, or even something as simple as their favorite newspaper waiting for them at their routine morning booking," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BqCg4_0d2dw9du00
Restaurants can use SevenRooms to see an overview of upcoming bookings. SevenRooms

As a white-label B2B company, SevenRooms only communicates with the restaurants and not their customers.

Danilo Mangano, managing director of international at SevenRooms, told Insider that this differentiated SevenRooms from other booking marketplaces, which use customer data to promote other restaurants on their platforms, rather than sharing the data with the restaurant itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkvbz_0d2dw9du00
Restaurants can see an overview of information about their diners. SevenRooms

"We put the restaurant operator in full ownership and control of the customer data," Mangano said.

When a diner makes their reservation, they have to provide some basic contact details. These are pulled through onto SevenRooms' software if they opt in to sharing their data for marketing purposes.

This creates a profile for the person who booked the restaurant. SevenRooms then integrates with a restaurant's point-of-sale (POS) system to capture more data during the diner's visits, including what they ordered and how much they spent. This information is updated in real-time on SevenRooms' platform, which restaurant hosts can access on an iPod or iPhone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxQo0_0d2dw9du00
Restaurants can view information about upcoming bookings. SevenRooms

Hosts can also enter data about the diner into the software by manually adding tags, such as "allergic to shellfish," "wine $$$$," "always accommodate," and "VIP." The data is kept private from the diner.

Restaurants can use this data to customize the diner's visit. If they order an especially large amount of food, for example, the restaurant's general manager may greet the table personally, Mangano said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXGFj_0d2dw9du00
Harrods launching the software at Harrods Social by Jason Atherton. Harrods

Mangano said that restaurants can also use this data to tailor future communications to the diner, such as advertising promotions or marketing events based on what they have ordered in the past, like advertising wine-tasting events to customers who are known to be big spenders on wine.

Saxton said that SevenRooms' technology would give Harrods a "higher level of insight" into its restaurants' results and enable it to performance manage its operations based on live data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLcyY_0d2dw9du00
Restaurants can use SevenRooms to organize their bookings. SevenRooms

"Restaurants aren't just about the food on the plate but how the team make you feel when you visit them, and these preferences allow us to go beyond our customers' expectations," Saxton said.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Retail workers weigh in on why they plan to quit before the busy holiday shopping season, as the Great Resignation continues to shake the industry

Following record resignation rates in September, retail employees are continuing to put in their two weeks ahead of the holidays. Workers told Insider they're leaving due to low pay, poor working conditions, lack of scheduling flexibility, and pandemic burnout. "Many of my friends are just tired of it, they don't...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Madewell Boosts Holiday Engagement with Insider Loyalty Program Update

This holiday season is one unlike any other, as a result of pandemic-related supply chain disruptions increasing costs and limiting product assortments. According to recent Salesforce data gleaned from the 24 top online retailers in the U.S. over the month of August, consumers can expect price increases of up to 20 percent—an uptick driven by the news that brands and retailers are expected to face a $223 billion increase on the cost of goods sold this fall and spend $163 billion more on ocean freight in the second half of 2021 than they did during the same period in 2020. The anticipated...
RETAIL
CNBC

Amazon executive overseeing brick-and-mortar store push departs the company

Cameron Janes, who oversaw Amazon's brick-and-mortar push, is departing the company, according to his LinkedIn profile. Janes held several roles throughout his 14-year tenure at Amazon, including teams overseeing the Kindle e-reader and Prime Video. Amazon recently lost a high-profile executive who oversaw the company's growing brick-and-mortar division. Cameron Janes,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Department Store#Diner#Sevenrooms
BlogHer

10 Bestselling Books for Small Business Owners to Keep on Hand

Back-to-school season isn’t just for kids. The yearly transition from summer to fall also signals a season of learning (or relearning…or unlearning) for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Whether you’re a seasoned pro who knows how to balance her books or a newbie who has no idea where to start, there are certain books for small business owners with major re-read value. Some offer the wisdom of founders who have already done the work and experienced success. Others can be used as a step-by-step guide if you’re hands-on and thrive with action items. And then there are books that include all...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Harper's Bazaar

Glossier is finally opening a permanent store in London

Glossier is finally opening a permanent flagship store in London this December, just in time for Christmas. The popular beauty brand first came to the UK capital in 2019, when it opened its very popular pop-up in Covent Garden. Then came the pandemic, and our hopes of a permanent store were dashed when Glossier announced it would be closing its real-life retail experiences indefinitely.
RETAIL
The Guardian

House of Fraser to close London flagship store in January

House of Fraser is to close its flagship store on London’s Oxford Street in January, in the latest blow to the UK’s prime high street. The department store chain, which is owned by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, said it was being forced to exit the building after being served notice by its landlord.
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Department Store Cosmetic Pop-Ups

Trinny London, the European direct-to-consumer cosmetic startup, recently announced a new partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue with the launch of an exclusive pop-up experience. The entire Trinny London collection will be available alongside a bespoke Match2Me consultation. “We are so excited to be hosting our first New York pop-up at...
BUSINESS
kamcity.com

Amacor On Track For Chain Of 30 Convenience Stores

Independent convenience store group Amacor Capital has bought its 17th store as it strives towards a target of having more than 30 sites within the next 12 months. Its latest acquisition was a Nisa Local symbol store in Denby Dale, near Huddersfield. As a Nisa partner, Amacor targets existing sites...
RETAIL
aithority.com

Marin Software Partners with CitrusAd to Expand Ecommerce Advertising

Brands can now access CitrusAd’s full suite of products through Marin Software. Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, announced a partnership with CitrusAd’s Digital Retail Media Platform. The partnership will allow brands to easily manage and optimize sponsored products and display ads through Marin.
SOFTWARE
WMBB

13 popular gifts that are already on sale and could sell out

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Want to get some online holiday shopping done before you sit down for Thanksgiving dinner? Thousands of items are on sale today, and among them are products that we expect will become the season’s top holiday gift picks. We think they’ll sell out by the end of […]
SHOPPING
24/7 Wall St.

This Retailer Is Hiring the Most People for the Holidays

Job consultancy Challenger Gray & Christmas expects retailers to add over 700,000 jobs for the holiday season. Nearly half of these jobs will be offered by two retailers that are hiring the most people for the holiday — Amazon and Walmart.  But retail holiday hiring is going to be challenging this year. Labor shortages and […]
RETAIL
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Malone Souliers Opens First Flagship in London

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 24, 2021: Malone Souliers has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in the UK – a new flagship on London’s Mount Street. The new store is split over two levels, a 977 square foot ground floor space and a 653 square foot basement. Throughout, interiors, furniture, and fixtures aim to “pay tribute to the brand’s most recognizable design codes, from curved walls that reference the form of the Maureen mule to shelving inspired by the label’s signature cross-straps.”...
RETAIL
Law.com

Dechert London Partner Departs After Two Years

A Dechert litigation partner has left the firm after just two and a half years to join boutique U.K. law firm Signature Litigation. Simon Fawell has left Dechert to join Signature’s London office. He will join the firm on November 29, according to a spokesperson for Signature.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

303K+
Followers
20K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy